Menu

Amel ZIANI

En résumé

Forte d'une expérience professionnelle diversifiée, ma capacité d'adaptation et mes dispositions pour apprendre rapidement et de manière efficace sont autant d'atouts que j'apporterai au sein de votre établissement

Mes compétences :
Budgets & Budgeting
Cash Management
Cost management
Financial Statements/Financial Reports > Balance S
Profit and Loss Accounts
IBM AS400 Hardware
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Sage Accounting Software
Tableau de bord

Entreprises

  • La Poste Courrier Colis - Apprentie contrôleuse de gestion

    2016 - 2017

  • La Poste Courrier Colis - Apprentie contrôleuse de gestion

    2016 - 2017

  • La Poste PPDC - Assistante contrôleur de gestion

    2016 - 2017

  • SMDE - Secrétaire comptable

    2015 - 2015

  • SMDE - Secrétaire comptable

    2015 - 2015

  • Auto liberté service 13 - Aide-comptable

    2014 - 2014

  • BNP Parisbas - Gestionnaire

    2014 - 2014

  • Auto liberté service 13 - Aide-comptable

    2014 - 2014

  • BNP Parisbas - Gestionnaire

    2014 - 2014

  • Décathlon - Comptable

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2012

  • Décathlon - Comptable

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2012

  • Toyota - Employée comptable

    VAUCRESSON 2011 - 2011

  • Cabinet d' Expertise Comptable La Europea - Stagiaire collaboratrice comptable

    2011 - 2011

  • Toyota - Employée comptable

    VAUCRESSON 2011 - 2011

  • Cabinet d' Expertise Comptable La Europea - Stagiaire collaboratrice comptable

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • IUT Aix En Provence

    Aix En Provence 2016 - 2017 Licence Professionnelle Contrôle et Pilotage des Performances IUT Aix

  • IUT Aix En Provence

    Aix En Provence 2016 - 2017 Licence Professionnelle Contrôle et Pilotage des Performances IUT Aix

  • ISEFAC Lille

    Lille 2012 - 2013 Brevet de Technicien Superieur (en alternance)-Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations

  • ISEFAC Lille

    Lille 2012 - 2013 Brevet de Technicien Superieur (en alternance)-Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel