Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amélie JANNEAU
Ajouter
Amélie JANNEAU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ARBA
- Responsable adjoint salle d'exposition
2014 - maintenant
ARBA
- Acheteuse + assistante commerciale
2012 - 2013
ARBA
- Conseillère clientèle
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nantaise De Commerce - ENCIA
Nantes
2010 - 2012
BTS MUC
Réseau
Pierre AUDIC