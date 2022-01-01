Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amelie LEGROS
Ajouter
Amelie LEGROS
CALVI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MEN
- Enseignante
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Claire LEGROS
Croisine BOUTELOUP
Elise CASTELLANI
Fanny DELQUIÉ
Biscuit International (France) (Montauban) [fermée]
Fanny MORERE
Joëlle LAUBACHER
Pierre MAUSHART
Simon CORBI
Sophie MORENO
Stéphane LE COULS