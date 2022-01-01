Amélie MARTINEZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am looking for a job, from October 2017.
Recherche un cdd/cdi à partir d'Octobre 2017.
CONTACT : a-melie.m@hotmail.fr
Communication & International Project Management student.
Trilingual : French, English and Spanish (fluent)
Vice-President of the DYNEXPORT Association (Sorbonne Nouvelle University)
Mes compétences :
WordPress
PPT
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Premiere
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Pas de contact professionnel