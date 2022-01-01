Menu

Amélie MARTINEZ

Montrouge

En résumé

I am looking for a job, from October 2017.
Recherche un cdd/cdi à partir d'Octobre 2017.

CONTACT : a-melie.m@hotmail.fr

Communication & International Project Management student.
Trilingual : French, English and Spanish (fluent)

Vice-President of the DYNEXPORT Association (Sorbonne Nouvelle University)

Mes compétences :
WordPress
PPT
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Premiere
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Crédit Agricole - Chargée de Communication internationale

    Montrouge 2017 - 2017 - Intranet website Management
    - Creation of communication medium
    - Writing and Translation
    - Event Management

  • Charlestown - Hôtesse

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - 2016 ✦ International Tournament EURO 2016 (football) :
    - Event Management
    - Logistic Management
    - Welcome and Security
    ✦ Hostess in the "Grands Magasins" (luxury shop, Hausmann)
    ✦ Flyers distribution

  • TEXTUEL LA MINE - Chef de projet editorial

    Paris 2015 - 2016 ✦ Writing and editing for the weekly City Hebdo (Carrefour Mag)
    ✦ Production Monitoring
    - taking brief
    - text proofreading and corrections
    - editorial research
    - visual coordination
    ✦ Management
    - coordination of the various stakeholders (creation, integration, layout, SR, corrector)
    - organisation of interviews with artists and professionals
    ✦ Customer and Press relations

  • Catalan news Agency - Rédactrice

    2015 - 2015 ✦ Writing : News wire (transcribed in English, from the CNA catalan website feed) + own articles.
    ✦ Coverage of major events : Gaudi Awards, Sitges Carnival

    https://ameliemtz.wordpress.com/2015/02/02/catalan-news-agency/

Formations

  • Sorbonne Nouvelle

    Paris 2015 - 2017 Master

    Unique academic education in International Affairs and Project Management.
    In depth knowledge in international business, macroeconomics, intercultural management, communication, project management, marketing and accounting.

    ✦ Intercultural Management
    ✦ Accounting and Finance
    ✦ International Business
    ✦ International Marketing
    ✦ Strategy of the Company
    ✦ Business English
    ✦ History of th

  • Universidad Pompeu Fabra (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2014 - 2015 Licence / Erasmus

    Getting to know the audiovisual world in its theoretical and practical branches; favoring the critical ability, analytical and thinking about this sector. Acquisition of knowledge on trends in audiovisual communication, and understanding the relationship between authors, institutions, businesses and industry partners.

    ✦ Intercultural Communication
    ✦ Communication Law
    ✦ Advertising communication

  • SORBONNE NOUVELLE PARIS 3

    Paris 2012 - 2015 licence

    Solid theoretical training: communication and image, communication history, media studies, psychology, principles of argumentation, semiotics. This education is completed with the acquisition of writing and speaking skills, workshops, language teaching and vocationally openings to the reality of business-centered communication.

    ✦ Semiology
    ✦ Sociology
    ✦ Psychogy
    ✦ Oral Communication
    ✦ Writing Wor

Réseau

