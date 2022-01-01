Amelie MOLINSKI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Creative and dynamic designer, I'm always looking for new opportunities and challenges.
I have 8 years experiences, working for International companies in multi-products womenswear, from the trend, fabric research to the launch of the collection, graphics creation, follow-up with suppliers in Asia, Turkey or Bangladesh. I had the opportunity to work for French, Italian, Greek, and German markets.
After working for outerwear and sweatshirt departments for 5 years, and gained skills in this products, I've decided to change for lingerie and swimwear.
I also participate to create the Loungewear department for my previous company.
For any information, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Mes compétences :
Analyse de marché
Stylisme
Design produit
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Mode
Design
Textile