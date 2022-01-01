Menu

Amelie MOLINSKI

En résumé

Creative and dynamic designer, I'm always looking for new opportunities and challenges.
I have 8 years experiences, working for International companies in multi-products womenswear, from the trend, fabric research to the launch of the collection, graphics creation, follow-up with suppliers in Asia, Turkey or Bangladesh. I had the opportunity to work for French, Italian, Greek, and German markets.
After working for outerwear and sweatshirt departments for 5 years, and gained skills in this products, I've decided to change for lingerie and swimwear.
I also participate to create the Loungewear department for my previous company.
For any information, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Mes compétences :
Analyse de marché
Stylisme
Design produit
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Mode
Design
Textile

Entreprises

  • ETAM Group-Undiz - Senior Designer Swimwear & Sportswear

    Clichy 2016 - maintenant

  • TALLY WEiJL DESIGN SAS - Designer Lingerie-Swimwear-Loungewear

    2012 - 2015 Creation and design of Swimwear, Loungewear, Tee-shirt ans Jewellery ranges
    Trend, fabric, and new volume research
    Working in contact with the buying team and the merchandising team in Shanghai
    Study of Italian and German market to create a new loungewear department
    Follow-up for fitting with the technician team

  • TALLY WEiJL DESIGN SAS - Junior designer Outerwear-Sweatshirts

    2010 - 2012 Creation and design of Outerwear and Molleton ranges
    Working with a senior designer in charge
    Trend, fabric, and new volume research
    Working in contact with the buying team and the merchandising team in Shanghai
    Analysis of competitors and customers, travels in Germany
    Travels in China, Turkey for follow-up with suppliers

  • TALLY WEIJL DESIGN SAS - Assistant Designer Outerwear-Sweatshirts

    Basel 2008 - 2010 Creation and design of Outerwear and Molleton ranges
    Working with a senior designer
    Trend, fabric, and new volume research
    Working in contact with the buying team
    Follow-up for fitting with the technician team

  • PHILIPPE S.A.S Lingerie Femme, Homme, Enfant - Assistant Designer Lingerie

    2007 - 2008 Creation and design of Lingerie and underwear for Woman, Man and Child
    Working with "LOONEY TOONS" license for underwear, and babywear
    Working for underwear collection for Monoprix
    Realisation of technical drawings and files

  • Culture Beach - Internship Designer Assistant Beachwear

    2006 - 2006 Trend, print and inspiration research
    Working for a senior designer
    Creation of technical drawings and silhouettes

