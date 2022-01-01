Amelie MOLINSKI

Creative and dynamic designer, I'm always looking for new opportunities and challenges.

I have 8 years experiences, working for International companies in multi-products womenswear, from the trend, fabric research to the launch of the collection, graphics creation, follow-up with suppliers in Asia, Turkey or Bangladesh. I had the opportunity to work for French, Italian, Greek, and German markets.

After working for outerwear and sweatshirt departments for 5 years, and gained skills in this products, I've decided to change for lingerie and swimwear.

I also participate to create the Loungewear department for my previous company.

For any information, please do not hesitate to contact me.



Mes compétences :

Analyse de marché

Stylisme

Design produit

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Photoshop

Mode

Design

Textile