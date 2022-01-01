Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amélie PERRIGAULT
Ajouter
Amélie PERRIGAULT
LANGY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
le double "d"
- Femme toute main
2004 - 2011
Formations
Marie Curie (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
2002 - 2004