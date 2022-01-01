Amélie RAECKELBOOM

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Regulatory consulting
Risk Management and internal control
Operationnel efficiency and processus formalizatio
Entreprises
Deloitte
- Manager
Puteaux2007 - maintenantProject Management Officer (PMO) to oversee the FATCA compliance of NGAM’s affiliates (Asia, Europe) – Asset Management and Private Equity
- Identification of operational impacts and formalization of an action plan which be declined by each affiliates (tasks, planning, remediation roadmap)
- Follow-up the action plan progress and leading weekly stakeholder meetings
Monitoring of the KIID (Key Investor Information Document) implementation for an Asset Management company
- Regulatory assistance and identification of operational impacts for implementing KIID
- Coordination and animation of teams involved in the project (Legal, Marketing, Front, IT, Risk)
Internal Control review in accordance with ISAE 3402 (ex SAS 70) for Asset Management companies and Asset Servicing providers
- Description of processes and current controls related to the activities of the entity (portfolio management, investment operations, reporting, IT systems) and monitoring of the services delegated to third parties
- Monitoring tests in order to ensure that control design matches with control objectives and are implemented as of the examination date
Definition and set-up of Risk Mapping for Asset Management companies
- Identification of processes and associated risks
- Risk evaluation and identification of risk indicators
Formalization of Processes Mapping for Middle-Office, Transfer Agent and Passive for a depositary-custodian bank
- Identification and formalization of the processes and controls
- Optimization and harmonization of processes between departments