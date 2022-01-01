Retail
Amelie SAMMARCELLI
Amelie SAMMARCELLI
Château-du-Loir
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Arobase
- Infographiste
Château-du-Loir
2014 - maintenant
Formations
IUT De Corse
Corte
2013 - 2015
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel