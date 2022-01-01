Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amélie SCHOLLHAMMER
Ajouter
Amélie SCHOLLHAMMER
VANDOEUVRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
UGSEL 54
- Secrétaire Départementale
2013 - maintenant
Chargée des tâches administratives et du développement de la communication
Just'au A
- Chef d'entreprise / Responsable / Chargée de Développement, Communication et Production
2012 - maintenant
Formations
UFR STAPS NANCY
Villers Les Nancy
2012 - 2014
Master Proj&Ter, Spécialité Management et Communication du Sport
Lycée Notre Dame Saint Sigisbert
Nancy
2009 - 2012
Baccalauréat Littéraire, Spécialité Mathématiques
UFR STAPS NANCY
Villers Les Nancy
2008 - 2012
Licence STAPS Management du Sport
Réseau
Anthony DROUHIN
Gil DENIS
Julien ROUCHON
Marie-Pierre DARDAINE
Mohamed MARRAKCHI
Nathalie DE MURET
Ophélie LANGLOIS
Sylvie FONDEVILLE