Amélie SKRZYPCZAK
Amélie SKRZYPCZAK
SAINT-MARS-LA-JAILLE
Entreprises
Andébio
- Technicienne de laboratoire
2016 - maintenant
Anabioqual
- Technicienne de laboratoire
2015 - 2015
Formations
IUT De ClermontFerrand
Aubiere
2014 - 2015
Peggy RICHARD