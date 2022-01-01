Menu

Amélie VARLET

NICE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sa delpa Oasis village - Responsable hébergement

    2016 - maintenant

  • ace hotel - Réceptionniste

    2015 - 2015

  • CAMPING ANTIPOLIS - Responsable réception

    2012 - 2014

  • Sixt - Rental agent

    Paris 2011 - 2011

  • QCNS Cruises - Agent de vente

    2010 - maintenant

  • National Citer - Hôtesse d'accueil

    Paris 2010 - maintenant

  • La crete autrement - Coordinatrice

    2009 - maintenant

  • Bali paradise hotel club et bungalows - Agent de vente

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau