Amélie VARLET
Ajouter
Amélie VARLET
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sa delpa Oasis village
- Responsable hébergement
2016 - maintenant
ace hotel
- Réceptionniste
2015 - 2015
CAMPING ANTIPOLIS
- Responsable réception
2012 - 2014
Sixt
- Rental agent
Paris
2011 - 2011
QCNS Cruises
- Agent de vente
2010 - maintenant
National Citer
- Hôtesse d'accueil
Paris
2010 - maintenant
La crete autrement
- Coordinatrice
2009 - maintenant
Bali paradise hotel club et bungalows
- Agent de vente
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anthony DALON
Audrey BOSC
Aymeline RANVIER
Christine BERTHELOT
Laurence PIÉRARD
Maxence CAPON
Olivier HANZE
Olivier SABOURIN
Raphael DRAGONETTI
Veronique MELONI