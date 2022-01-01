Menu

Amélie WERBROUCK

Paris

En résumé

A dynamic and committed graduated lawyer with an authentic interest and understanding of IT and IP law, Data Protection law and Space law, who possesses experience in management of stakeholders relations, including analysis, networking and engagement within the European institutional and policy making environment

Mes compétences :
Community management
Ressources humaines
Gestion de projet
Gestion de temps
Cross cultural management
HTML
Gestion d'équipe
Gestion événementielle
Relations Publiques
Aisance relationelle
Communication

Entreprises

  • SES S.A. - Junior Coordinator, Institutional Relations

    Paris 2017 - 2017 Provide support to the VP Institutional Relations in various back-office and front-office activities associated to Space, Defense and Security, 5G, as well as EMEA Government markets. Reinforce SES participation and messages at various meetings. Prepare position papers and provides legal and background information on relevant EU policy and activities. Support the VP in preparing and organizing advocacy meetings. Advise SES teams on public policy matters to guide development of products and services

  • SES S.A - Intern Institutional relations

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Support the VP Institutional Relations, by preparing files and organizing activities and meetings, reinforcing SES participation and messages at various meetings and monitoring legal and policy developments from EU institutions affecting SES particularly in the Space and in the Defense and Security domains, as well as the 5G Action Plan

  • Université de Poitiers CECOJI - Participation à une veille juridique pour la chronique du CECOJI 2014-2015

    2014 - 2015

  • AIESEC Strasbourg - Vice présidente Out Going eXchange

    2013 - 2014 Responsable des échanges sortants

  • Université de Luxembourg - Job étudiant

    2010 - 2011 Recherche sur le statut des frontaliers : France, Belgique, Allemagne, Luxembourg

