Amelle DOUAIR
Amelle DOUAIR
LYON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
SANDVIK MINING & CONSTRUCTION LYON
- Coordinatrice Logistique
2013 - maintenant
SANDVIK MINING & CONSTRUCTION LYON
- Assistante Expédition
2007 - 2012
Renault Trucks, VLC
- Assistante Logistique
2005 - 2007
CID, STRASBOURG
- Assistante Achat Import
2003 - 2005
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Illkirch
- Assistante Logistique
2002 - 2002
ZIEGLER, Roissy
- Agent de transit, Export Asie
2001 - 2002
Schenker Aeroparts, Roissy
- Agent de transit, traitement des AOG
2001 - 2001
Panalpina, Strasbourg
- Agent de transit aérien, gestion des grands comptes
2000 - 2001
Kuhne et Nagel, Strasbourg
- Agent de transit maritime
1998 - 2000
Formations
IUT MULHOUSE GLT
Mulhouse
1995 - 1997
DUT
Lycée International Des Pontonniers
Strasbourg
1992 - 1995
Aurélie GENTIL
Claire GORET
Jérôme MOIMAUX
Leslie LAROCHE
Marjorie ZIMMERMANN