Amelle DOUAIR

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique

Entreprises

  • SANDVIK MINING & CONSTRUCTION LYON - Coordinatrice Logistique

    2013 - maintenant

  • SANDVIK MINING & CONSTRUCTION LYON - Assistante Expédition

    2007 - 2012

  • Renault Trucks, VLC - Assistante Logistique

    2005 - 2007

  • CID, STRASBOURG - Assistante Achat Import

    2003 - 2005

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Illkirch - Assistante Logistique

    2002 - 2002

  • ZIEGLER, Roissy - Agent de transit, Export Asie

    2001 - 2002

  • Schenker Aeroparts, Roissy - Agent de transit, traitement des AOG

    2001 - 2001

  • Panalpina, Strasbourg - Agent de transit aérien, gestion des grands comptes

    2000 - 2001

  • Kuhne et Nagel, Strasbourg - Agent de transit maritime

    1998 - 2000

Formations

