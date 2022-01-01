Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amenan Isabelle KOUAMÉ
Ajouter
Amenan Isabelle KOUAMÉ
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Assistanat
Commercialisation
Entreprises
Société
- Commerciale
maintenant
Établissement financier
- Commerciale
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bruno CHÉDIAC
Claude Ophélia MOUSSOUNDA MIHINDOU MPASI
Jean Marc KAHE
Jen Calvin ETHIEN
Julie Sandrine SAGOU EPSE NGOU
Méa Assoumou TANO
Michel DJÈ
Nguessan Jacqueline KONAN *
Rodrigue LAWSON LATEVI
Thiné Joel NIOULE