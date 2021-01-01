Amin OZGALORE (AMIN TABIBZADA)

I am a business owner and operator based in Sydney, Australia. I have run a few successful business in the past as a wholesaler, supplier and retailer both online and offline.

I have now decided to go online 100% and run a superstore. We have now launched our new website ozgalore.com with many different products across several categories.

Thank you for reading and letting be a part of your community. By the way, I understand a little French as I learnt it at school, but I am not good enough to write all this in French, so excuse me for that.