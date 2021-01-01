Amina BENSALEM

Iam a Research Ingineer in population PK and PK-PD modeling.



I'am highly interested in the positions of Junior Scientist in PK/PD Modeling and Simulation, or similar area, like QSP and PBPK.



My current job will be finished on January 1st, 2021.



Skills :

* Strong skills in PK and PK-PD modeling and simulation technique using population approach (Monolix, R),

* Deep knowledge in PK and PK-PD of therapeutic monoclonal abtibodies,

* Good experience in non-linear mixed-effects modeling softwares: NONMEM, WinNonlin.