Menu

Amina BENSALEM

NICE

En résumé

Iam a Research Ingineer in population PK and PK-PD modeling.

I'am highly interested in the positions of Junior Scientist in PK/PD Modeling and Simulation, or similar area, like QSP and PBPK.

My current job will be finished on January 1st, 2021.

Skills :
* Strong skills in PK and PK-PD modeling and simulation technique using population approach (Monolix, R),
* Deep knowledge in PK and PK-PD of therapeutic monoclonal abtibodies,
* Good experience in non-linear mixed-effects modeling softwares: NONMEM, WinNonlin.

Entreprises

  • Exactcure - Research engineer

    2020 - maintenant - Development of predictive models using Exactcure methodologies and algorithms. - Lead various PK-PD modeling projects with hospital partnerships.

  • EA 7501 GICC, University of Tours - Research engineer

    Tours (37000) 2019 - 2020 Development of population PK and PK/PD models to analyze the dose-response relationship of antibody-drug conjugate in mice.

  • Pharmacokinetics and Toxicokinetics Laboratory Laboratory in Aix-Marseille, France - Internship of Pharmacokinetics Modeling and Simulation

    2016 - 2016 Critical assessment of the main software used in population PK (NONMEM, Phoenix and Monolix) on clinical data of two anesthetic drugs, and modeling covariates involved in the pharmacokinetics of these drugs.

  • BeniMessous Hospital of Algiers - Intern in the Hospital

    2014 - 2015 I trained professionally in various laboratories: Laboratory of Hemobiology, Immunology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Blood center, Blood sampling center, Hospital Pharmacy.

Formations

  • EA 7501 GICC University Of Tours

    Tours 2016 - 2019 PhD

    - Target-mediated drug disposition and semi-mechanistic modeling of monoclonal antibodies in auto-immune diseases (rituximab in rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis). - Nonlinear mixed-effects modeling and simulation.

  • Faculté De Pharmacie - Université De La Méditerranée Aix Marseille II

    Marseille 2015 - 2016 Master’s Degree in Pharmacokinetics

    Courses included: Clinical Pharmacokinetics, Experimental Pharmacokinetics, Theory and Practical Classes of Modeling, Medicinal Chemistry and, English.
    It was graded with fairly well distinction (13.2/20).

  • Central University Of Algiers II Faculty Of Pharmacy (Algiers)

    Algiers 2010 - 2015 Pharmacist

    Studied a broad range of subjects including: Organic Chemistry, Maths, Biophysics, Biology, General Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Toxicology, Genetics, Anatomy-Pathology-Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacognosy, Immunology, Galenic Pharmacy, Therapeutic Chemistry, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Hemobiology, Pharmaceutical Management and, Epidemiology.

  • Technicum Of Algiers (Algiers)

    Algiers 2009 - 2010 Baccalaureate

    It was graded with highest honors (16.52/20).