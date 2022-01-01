Menu

Amine ALIOUI

BOUIRA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Système d'information
Bureautique
Réseau
Programmation

Entreprises

  • DISTRICT NAFTAL GPL BOUIRA - Ingénieur en Informatique

    2013 - maintenant

  • Université akli mohand Oulhadj Bouira - Ingénieur en Informatique

    2012 - 2013

  • Direction de la formation profetionnelle - Ingénieur en Informatique

    2012 - 2012

  • Wilaya de Bouira - Ingénieur En Informatique

    2012 - 2012

  • Renault (BOUIRA, Algerie) - Ingénieur en Informatique

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • Université Abderrahmane Mira De Béjaïa (Bejaia)

    Bejaia 2003 - 2009 Ingénieur

