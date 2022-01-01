Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amine ALIOUI
Ajouter
Amine ALIOUI
BOUIRA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Système d'information
Bureautique
Réseau
Programmation
Entreprises
DISTRICT NAFTAL GPL BOUIRA
- Ingénieur en Informatique
2013 - maintenant
Université akli mohand Oulhadj Bouira
- Ingénieur en Informatique
2012 - 2013
Direction de la formation profetionnelle
- Ingénieur en Informatique
2012 - 2012
Wilaya de Bouira
- Ingénieur En Informatique
2012 - 2012
Renault (BOUIRA, Algerie)
- Ingénieur en Informatique
2011 - 2012
Formations
Université Abderrahmane Mira De Béjaïa (Bejaia)
Bejaia
2003 - 2009
Ingénieur
Réseau
Bachir NIZARE
Boutheina CHTIOUI
Fatimaa ABDLKADER
Hakim HAFIR
Lilia AEZIZ
Manuel BABOLAT
Nacer-Eddine ABADA
Omar ALI YAHIA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z