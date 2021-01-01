Menu

Amine OUCHID

TANGER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dron Maroc - Responsable technico-commercial

    2019 - maintenant

  • rita fer-groupe belmekki - Responsable commercial

    2018 - 2018

  • gholami international bois - Commercial

    2017 - 2017

  • univers plancher-groupe ettolba - Commercial

    2016 - 2017

  • Contactel - Représentant Télévente

    2015 - 2016

Formations

  • ENSI (Manouba)

    Manouba 2011 - 2012 master en management et strategique

    management & stratégie

Réseau