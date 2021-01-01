Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amine OUCHID
Ajouter
Amine OUCHID
TANGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dron Maroc
- Responsable technico-commercial
2019 - maintenant
rita fer-groupe belmekki
- Responsable commercial
2018 - 2018
gholami international bois
- Commercial
2017 - 2017
univers plancher-groupe ettolba
- Commercial
2016 - 2017
Contactel
- Représentant Télévente
2015 - 2016
Formations
ENSI (Manouba)
Manouba
2011 - 2012
master en management et strategique
management & stratégie
Réseau
Aristides MIKOMBA
Zakaria LACHGAR