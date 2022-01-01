Retail
Amine RAHLI
Amine RAHLI
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SADE Télécom
- CHEF DE PROJET FTTH
Paris
2016 - maintenant
AGH CONSULTING
- Ingénieur Télécom
Paris
2012 - 2016
Support Qualité
Responsable Etude FTTH
Chef de projet FTTH
SADE Télécom
- STAGIAIRE
Paris
2012 - 2012
Formations
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
2010 - 2012
Master Ingénierie des Systèmes Complexes, spécialité Réseaux, Signaux et Images
Réseau
Abdel GHZILI
Alejandra PESCE MILLER
Arnaud JAMET
Eric CHEMIN
Hasna MEZIANE
Jean-Claude FAVIER
Nassima CHEBEL
Riche ART
Steeve NOYON
