Menu

Amirouche BACHA

  • Project Manager
  • Areva
  • Project Manager

MASSY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Areva - Project Manager

    Autre | Massy (76270) 2006 - maintenant Network Management System / Telecom
    Electric Utilities

  • Areva - Site Project Director

    Autre | Massy (76270) 2002 - 2006 DMS/SCADA & Substations Control System
    Electric Utilities

  • Alstom - Consultant - System Engineer

    Autre | Saint-Ouen (41100) 2000 - 2002 Design and supply of signaling and telecommunication system for the operators metro project

  • Alstom - Consultant - System Engineer

    Technique | Lattes (34970) 1997 - 2000 DCS for Electrical Power Distribution

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel