Amirouche MOULAHCENE
Aforp
enseignant / responsable promos 4éme année ingenieur
Drancy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Aforp
- Enseignant / responsable promos 4éme année ingenieur
Autre | Drancy
2022 - maintenant
Formations
DESS Optoelectronique Et Hyperfréquences (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2005 - 2006
Réseau
Apollo FORMATION
Didier JOYEUX
Florine AUGUSTIN
Julie COQUARD
Laurent PROT
Marine ETEVE
Pi INTERIM
Sophie HAMEL
Sophie VIDAUD
