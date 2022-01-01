Menu

Anaïs DEMELIN (DEVILLIERS)

REIMS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • SDP - Export Manager

    2009 - maintenant

  • Narang Hospitality Services - Market Manager - Evian & Perrier

    2007 - 2009 BRAND MANAGEMENT: Managing and developing the Evian brand across India and aligning brand values and goals with global objectives.
    • PUBLIC RELATIONS: Directing PR activities through press releases, articles, opinion leader programs, targeted visibility, co-branding & events.
    • SALES: Negotiating contracts and terms of sale; developing incentive programs; supervising
    & monitoring sales activity across the region
    • STRATEGY: Developing & implementing valorization strategy; setting goals and overall strategy to achieve annual, semi-annual and monthly volume targets; computing annual budgets for the Evian brand; developing marketing and sales strategies to achieve goals.
    • LAUNCH: Launching, placing and managing ancillary products to enhance brand value and realize targets.
    • ADMINISTRATION: Management of legal, logistical and financial issues

  • Hexaware Technologies - HR

    MUMBAI 2007 - 2007 • Adapted policies & developed new processes in accordance with the evolution of the company
    • Implemented & managed new automation processes
    • Developed and delivered language and cultural training programs for employees across levels

  • TATA Management Training Center - M&A project

    2006 - 2006 • Searched for pro-active solution plans based on past mergers
    • Created templates/guidelines for upcoming mergers on HR issues

  • Personalmatters - Junior Consultant - Executive Recruitment (fashion industry)

    2005 - 2005 • Interviewed potential candidates in French, German & English
    • Dealt with European clients, candidates & with WGSN (British Fashion portal www.wgsn.com) for press relation work

  • Nice Côte d'Azur Airport - Marketing project: "Plaisir de Partir"

    2004 - 2004 • Tied up new partnerships to increase “travel package” offers
    • Assisted in the launch of the “Plaisir de Partir” project
    • Created promotion brochures, flyers and website (www.plaisirdepartir.com)

Formations

  • Syddansk Universitet, Danemark

    Esberg 2006 - 2006 Master 1 - Erasmus Semester

    Marketing & Management

  • Fachhochschule Köln (Cologne)

    Cologne 2005 - 2005 Master 1 - Betriebswirtschaftlehre - Erasmus Semester

    BVL - HR / Finance / Marketing

  • Ipag Business School

    Nice 2002 - 2006 Master 1

    Finance et Ressources Humaines - Majors HR & Finance, Minors: Marketing & Logistics
    Thesis on integration and post-integration in M&A

