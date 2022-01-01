Anaïs DEMELIN (DEVILLIERS)

-
SDP
- Export Manager
2009 - maintenant
-
Narang Hospitality Services
- Market Manager - Evian & Perrier
2007 - 2009
BRAND MANAGEMENT: Managing and developing the Evian brand across India and aligning brand values and goals with global objectives.
• PUBLIC RELATIONS: Directing PR activities through press releases, articles, opinion leader programs, targeted visibility, co-branding & events.
• SALES: Negotiating contracts and terms of sale; developing incentive programs; supervising
& monitoring sales activity across the region
• STRATEGY: Developing & implementing valorization strategy; setting goals and overall strategy to achieve annual, semi-annual and monthly volume targets; computing annual budgets for the Evian brand; developing marketing and sales strategies to achieve goals.
• LAUNCH: Launching, placing and managing ancillary products to enhance brand value and realize targets.
• ADMINISTRATION: Management of legal, logistical and financial issues
-
Hexaware Technologies
- HR
MUMBAI
2007 - 2007
• Adapted policies & developed new processes in accordance with the evolution of the company
• Implemented & managed new automation processes
• Developed and delivered language and cultural training programs for employees across levels
-
TATA Management Training Center
- M&A project
2006 - 2006
• Searched for pro-active solution plans based on past mergers
• Created templates/guidelines for upcoming mergers on HR issues
-
Personalmatters
- Junior Consultant - Executive Recruitment (fashion industry)
2005 - 2005
• Interviewed potential candidates in French, German & English
• Dealt with European clients, candidates & with WGSN (British Fashion portal www.wgsn.com) for press relation work
-
Nice Côte d'Azur Airport
- Marketing project: "Plaisir de Partir"
2004 - 2004
• Tied up new partnerships to increase “travel package” offers
• Assisted in the launch of the “Plaisir de Partir” project
• Created promotion brochures, flyers and website (www.plaisirdepartir.com)