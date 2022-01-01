Anaïs JOUAS

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Anglais courant
Italien bilingue
Communication événementielle
Entreprises
MCI Group
- Chargée de projets événementiels PCO
Paris2013 - maintenant
MCI Group
- PCO Events and tourism Assistant
Paris2013 - 2013
Dolce Vita Incentives DMC
- Corporate Event Coordinator
2012 - 2012Customer and supplier relationship management, international customers care, event planning, coordination, program proposals writing, web content management and conception, translation (french, italian, english), pricing methods, newsletters, communication.
COVED
- Interpreter
Guyancourt2011 - 2011Interpreter for business meeting (french/italian)
Université Catholique de Lyon
- Communications assistant
Lyon2011 - 2011Communications assistant for the accommodation office of the university - Housing search process - relations with owners, students & parents - promotion for students residences
The Cherry tree
- Manager
2009 - 2009
Théâtre des Célestins
- Trainee for communications management
Lyon2008 - 2008
Formations
Libera Univ. Degli Studi Maria SS.Assunta - LUMSA - Roma (Roma)
Roma2011 - 2012Marketing, merchandising and PR
Public relations, team building & team working, Merchandising, communication, cultural marketing
ESTRI - Université Catholique De Lyon (69002) (Lyon)
Lyon2008 - 2013MBA in Cross-cultural audit & events communication
Marketing, project management, event planning
Web, print and digital communication
Integrated communication management & marketing
Management & Leadership