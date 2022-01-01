Menu

Anaïs JOUAS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Anglais courant
Italien bilingue
Communication événementielle

Entreprises

  • MCI Group - Chargée de projets événementiels PCO

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • MCI Group - PCO Events and tourism Assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • Dolce Vita Incentives DMC - Corporate Event Coordinator

    2012 - 2012 Customer and supplier relationship management, international customers care, event planning, coordination, program proposals writing, web content management and conception, translation (french, italian, english), pricing methods, newsletters, communication.

  • COVED - Interpreter

    Guyancourt 2011 - 2011 Interpreter for business meeting (french/italian)

  • Université Catholique de Lyon - Communications assistant

    Lyon 2011 - 2011 Communications assistant for the accommodation office of the university - Housing search process - relations with owners, students & parents - promotion for students residences

  • The Cherry tree - Manager

    2009 - 2009

  • Théâtre des Célestins - Trainee for communications management

    Lyon 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • Libera Univ. Degli Studi Maria SS.Assunta - LUMSA - Roma (Roma)

    Roma 2011 - 2012 Marketing, merchandising and PR

    Public relations, team building & team working, Merchandising, communication, cultural marketing

  • ESTRI - Université Catholique De Lyon (69002) (Lyon)

    Lyon 2008 - 2013 MBA in Cross-cultural audit & events communication

    Marketing, project management, event planning
    Web, print and digital communication
    Integrated communication management & marketing
    Management & Leadership
