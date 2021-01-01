Menu

Anaïs LOOS CLERGEAU

Bezons

Currently remotely providing a holistic approach to account management services, maintenance/recovery support, escalation management and problem resolution for a designated portfolio of customers.

I am seeking employment which will allow me to grow professionally and add demanded value to the organization while being able to utilize my strong organizational and exceptional people skills.

Mes compétences :
Adsense
Advertising
Adwords
Business
Business strategy
Chinese
Communications
Customer Satisfaction
English
Event planning
French
Google
Google adwords
Google trends
Google+
International
International Marketing
International relations
International trade
Knowledge Management
Logistics
Management
Management international
Marketing
Marketing Communications
Marketing social
Média
Media Relations
Online Media
Planning
Public relations
Social Media
Social Media Marketing
Spanish
Strategy
Translation
Support
Reporting
Key account management
Account management

Entreprises

  • EMC - Account Services Representative

    Bezons 2016 - maintenant Responsible for remote service account management in a set of assigned accounts. Work under limited supervision with little direction from management and adheres to administrative policies and escalation procedures.

    Builds and maintains an active professional network in order to facilitate communications and information transfer.

    Responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with and on behalf of the customer. This include people in different departments in-and outside of IT, and it may vary by assignment.

    Managing all complex service matters, including cases with critical importance to ensure that the correct business units are assigned and responding in a timely manner.

    Conduct multiple work streams and tasks daily, prioritizing and aligning to customer needs.

    Work in a highly-matrixed environment and develop relationships across EMC to provide the best possible customer experience. Demonstrate strong leadership during crisis situations.

    Assist in the mentorship of new Account Services Representative to ensure that EMC best practice and methodologies are adhered to on a consistent and global basis

  • Eli Lilly - Global Data – HR Operations Specialist

    neuilly sur seine 2014 - 2016 Support the global HR organisation with SAP HR data management, including services supporting multiple HR processes.

    Testing for IT system updates and new releases. Anticipate and solve problems related to data integrity and audits.

    HR SME for SAP HR module ; including ownership for Organisation Management and Personnel Administration data elements, HR security, global time entry security and SAP HR module integration with other modules.

    Evaluating nature of requested transactions and ensure alignment and consistency with HR local standards and privacy/compliance guidelines.

  • EMC - EMEA Schedule and Dispatch Specialist

    Bezons 2013 - 2014 Accepts incoming call with the priority to dial-in and correct the problem without dispatching on-site service engineers. Identify appropriate resource and dispatch for those calls that can't be reconciled remotely.

    Effectively communicates procedural and routine technical issues to internal and external customers in a highly stressful environment. Maintains a "closed-loop" communication style assuring all appropriate individuals are notified of problem resolution status.

    Tracks and responds to all incoming customer requests for corrective maintenance services. Identifies and dispatches available resources based on needed expertise, customer dynamics and employee skill set to provide on-site customer support.

    Acts as the lead for all SEV 1 escalations to the field. This includes using the proper escalation path and notifying the proper Service manger and Director and other appropriate EMC personnel. Responsible for first line of support for corrective maintenance and Account Management service engineers.

    Provide feedback and recommendations to Service Manager on both technical and soft skills opportunities for Corrective Maintenance personnel.

    Orders parts for the service engineers to expedite call handling. Monitors Global Spare/Hot Spare Synch prior to and after drive call completion so corrective maintenance engineer can continue to next call.

    Maintains a current information source of divisional resource skills and geographic limitations.

    Partners with other Schedule & Dispatch Specialists to source and share additional corrective maintenance resources across the division for effective resource utilization.

  • Amazon - Customer Service Agent - Digital Team

    Clichy 2013 - 2013 Customer Service Support - Agent in the Digital Team (June 2013 – Currently) - Amazon.fr (Cork, Ireland)

    Anwered to customer enquieries and interacted with them via different contact methods, chat, phone calls or emails.

    Ensured a quick resolution process for customers.

    Answered enquires efficiently and accurately. Provide support for customer on different services provided by Amazon.fr.

    Technical support for all Kindle Devices, Kindle reading App, Kindle e-books, Cloud Player and MP3, Cloud Drive ...



    Reached various targets ang goal, quality and quantity metrics.

    Worked on improvment projets, by escalating issues, by providing feedback to improve customer experience.

  • Tuto4PC - Account Manager

    2012 - 2013

