Anais XIONG

Romainville

En résumé

Agent Administratif en logistique depuis bientôt trois ans, je suis à la recherche d'un poste nouveau. Un poste qui animera mon aspect inventif.

Expériences

Formation

Compétences

Pack Office, Sketchup, ArchiWizard, Organigramme, Planification,

Entreprises

  • Fareva - Contrôleur qualité

    Romainville 2017 - 2017 Contrôle qualité sur produits cosmétiques
    Envois des certificats aux clients

  • Id Logistics - Préparateur de commande

    Cavaillon 2017 - 2017 Etablissement des commandes pour clients (particuliers ou entreprises)

  • Mcdonald's Corporation - Equipière polyvalente

    guyancourt 2017 - 2017 Accueil clients
    Prise de commande
    Etablissement des commandes
    Applications des règles d'hygiènes en entreprise

  • KOEZIO - Equipière polyvalente

    Villeneuve-d&#39;Ascq 2016 - 2017 Facettes: Bar, Serveuse, Checkeuse de harnais, Hôte de caisse, Hôtesse vestiaire

  • TPC - Conditionneuse

    2016 - 2016 Conditionnement cosmétiques et chocolats

  • DALKIA - Observatrice et Stagiaire

    Saint-André 2016 - 2016 Stage en entreprise pour mon BTS maintenance industrielle.

  • Le Bon Coin de la BIO - Vendeuse

    2016 - 2016 Essai de travail à temps partiel. N'ayant pas le profil qu'ils recherchaient, ils ne m'ont pas gardé.

  • Eiffage Construction - Observateur

    Velizy Villacoublay 2014 - 2015 PTU1- Observation d'un Chantier en construction classé, Gros Œuvre
    PTU2- Observation d'une mise en œuvre, Second Œuvre ,

  • Lycée de la mare carrée - Etudiant

    2013 - 2014 Projet-Conception bâtiment sur ArchiWizard, isolation et maquette ; panneaux
    solaires et batteries

Formations

  • Lycée Edouard Branly

    Creteil 2015 - 2017 BTS MS

    Confection des schémas électriques, structurels
    GMAO

  • IUT Génie Civil (Marne La Vallee)

    Marne La Vallee 2014 - 2015

  • Lycée De La Mare Carree

    Moissy Cramayel 2013 - 2014 Baccalaureate Degree

    Mention assez bien