Anais XIONG

Agent Administratif en logistique depuis bientôt trois ans, je suis à la recherche d'un poste nouveau. Un poste qui animera mon aspect inventif.
Expériences
GEODIS | Depuis février 2018
Agent Administratif logistique en réception
COSMEVA | Septembre-Octobre 2017
Assistante Qualité
MCDONALDS | Avril-Juin 2017
Équipière polyvalente
KOEZIO | Novembre 2016-Fevrier 2017
Équipière polyvalente
Formation
LYCÉE ÉDOUARD BRANLY-Créteil
BTS Maintenance des Systèmes de production
LYCÉE LA MARE CARREE-Moissy Cramayel
BAC STI2D: SCIENCE TECHNIQUE INFORMATIQUE ET DÉVELOPPEMENT DURABLE
Compétences
Pack Office, Sketchup, ArchiWizard, Organigramme, Planification,