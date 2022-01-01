Anass EL ALAOUI EL BAHI

Anass is a Senior IT/IS Consultant, with a significant experience in IT project management in the fields of ERP implementation and Business Intelligence.
He obtained an engineering diploma in computer science from ENSIAS in 2005, and Since Sep 2013, he is pursuing MBA studies at ENPC Business School.
Anass is also certified PMP, CISA and ITIL
Personal Competencies:
• Professional
• Dynamic
• Motivated
• Results oriented
Skills:
• ERP Implementation
• IT Project Management
• Business Intelligence
Mes compétences :
Gouvernance des Systèmes d’Information (SI)
Gestion des projets SI
PMBok
ERP
Décisionnel
Audit des SI
Oracle
Plan de continuité d’activité
JD Edwards
Business Intelligence
Informatique Décisionnelle BI
QlickView