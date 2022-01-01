Menu

Anass EL ALAOUI EL BAHI

Rabat

En résumé

Anass is a Senior IT/IS Consultant, with a significant experience in IT project management in the fields of ERP implementation and Business Intelligence.

He obtained an engineering diploma in computer science from ENSIAS in 2005, and Since Sep 2013, he is pursuing MBA studies at ENPC Business School.

Anass is also certified PMP, CISA and ITIL

Personal Competencies:
• Professional
• Dynamic
• Motivated
• Results oriented

Skills:
• ERP Implementation
• IT Project Management
• Business Intelligence

Mes compétences :
Gouvernance des Systèmes d’Information (SI)
Gestion des projets SI
PMBok
ERP
Décisionnel
Audit des SI
Oracle
Plan de continuité d’activité
JD Edwards
Business Intelligence
Informatique Décisionnelle BI
QlickView

Entreprises

  • SNRT - IT Manager

    Rabat 2006 - maintenant • Chef de projet de mise en place de l’ERP ERP Oracle JDEdwards EntrepriseOne 8.11 SP1
    -- Rédaction des cahiers de charges et des dossiers de spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques.
    -- Modules : Achats, Ventes, Stock, Comptabilité Générale (GL), Client (AR), Fournisseurs (AP) et gestion des immobilisations.
    -- Négociation et sélection des fournisseurs et des prestataires de service.
    -- Analyse des besoins, Paramétrages, Tests, Reprise des données, formation d’utilisateurs finaux.
    -- Gestion de la sécurité de l’ERP : Création des comptes et des rôles, définition des droits d’accès.
    -- Administration de la base de données Oracle 9i
    • Chef de projet de mise en place de l’ERP de gestion des ressources humaines : AGIRH
    • Développement des tableaux de bord sur QlikView pour les services ressources humaine, financier et marketing.
    • Gestion de l’exploitation des services :
    • Mise en place d’un Service Desk pour le Service Delivery et gestion des incidents de niveau 2.
    • Gestion de l’évolution des services : maintenance préventive et curative, gestion de montées en version et des correctifs, gestion des changements, gestion des nouveaux besoins utilisateurs.

    Technologies :
    QlikView, JDEdwards, AGIRH, Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, Talend..

Formations

  • ENPC School Of International Management - EHTP (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2013 - 2017 MBA

    IT & e-Commerce
    Marketing Management
    Operations Management
    Financial Accounting
    Business Plan Development
    Human Resources Management
    Logistics & Supply Chain Management
    Corporate Finance
    Strategic Management
    Information and Decision Models
    Managing Strategic Change
    Entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship
    International Business Negociation
    Mergers, Acquisitions,

  • Project Management Institute (Rabat)

    Rabat 2013 - 2013 PMP® Project Management Professional

    Project Integration Management
    Project Scope Management
    Project Time Management
    Project Cost Management
    Project Quality Management
    Project Human Resource Management
    Project Communications Management
    Project Risk Management
    Project Procurement Management
    Project Stakeholders Managemen

  • Information Systems Audit And Control Association (ISACA) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2012 - 2012 CISA® : Certified Information Systems Auditor

    Governance and Management of IT
    Information Systems Acquisition, Development and Implementation
    Information Systems Operations, Maintenance and Support
    Protection of Information Assets
    The Process of Auditing Information Systems

  • ECLOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEURE D INFORMATIQUE ET D ANALYSE DES SYSTEMES

    Rabat 2002 - 2005 Ingénieur d'état
