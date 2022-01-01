Anass EL ALAOUI EL BAHI

Anass is a Senior IT/IS Consultant, with a significant experience in IT project management in the fields of ERP implementation and Business Intelligence.



He obtained an engineering diploma in computer science from ENSIAS in 2005, and Since Sep 2013, he is pursuing MBA studies at ENPC Business School.



Anass is also certified PMP, CISA and ITIL



Personal Competencies:

• Professional

• Dynamic

• Motivated

• Results oriented



Skills:

• ERP Implementation

• IT Project Management

• Business Intelligence



Mes compétences :

Gouvernance des Systèmes d’Information (SI)

Gestion des projets SI

PMBok

ERP

Décisionnel

Audit des SI

Oracle

Plan de continuité d’activité

JD Edwards

Business Intelligence

Informatique Décisionnelle BI

QlickView