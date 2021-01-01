Andersen AIDA (AIDA ANDERSEN)

Registered nurse specializing in pediatric care and general nursing with over 10 years of experience. My experience and education have helped me develop strong interpersonal skills in addition to my advanced expertise in nursing and the healthcare field. I am committed to further developing these skills and being proactive in my knowledge of emerging healthcare trends. Innovative and reliable healthcare provider seeking to become a member of and contribute to a motivated team. On weekends I teach technology classes at the library for students and seniors who need to learn basic computer skills.