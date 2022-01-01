Andre KAMBALE KIKWAYA (ANDRE KAMBALE KIKWAYA)

Andre Kambale K has more than 12 years of experience in areas including business valuation, financial markets and risks, and financial reporting. His exposures in diverse in International Organization areas as well as being a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) holder and qualified as an Economist (DRC), allow him to offer training and consultancy services in areas including investment management and company valuation.

He has obtained the Certificate of Data analyses, dashboard rapporting&Financiarisation Modeling with Excel from John Bouble Portion Corporate and Private Training Repub. Sud-African, via the scholarship scheme with MDEC and Coursera. He has also obtained a verified certificate on Project Panification and monitoring with G.A.R Methods by Grouped Canadian de Gestion MDS INC.

In relation to financial modelling, he has obtained a certificate in Analytics Edge offered by MANGO at Bujumbura, and a master in administration: administrative Professional from Africa Center for Administrative Excellence in South Africa, Cape Town