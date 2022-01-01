Menu

Andre KAMBALE KIKWAYA (ANDRE KAMBALE KIKWAYA)

  • Ets. KIBA
  • COMMERCE GENERAL

BUKAVU

En résumé

Andre Kambale K has more than 12 years of experience in areas including business valuation, financial markets and risks, and financial reporting. His exposures in diverse in International Organization areas as well as being a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) holder and qualified as an Economist (DRC), allow him to offer training and consultancy services in areas including investment management and company valuation.
He has obtained the Certificate of Data analyses, dashboard rapporting&Financiarisation Modeling with Excel from John Bouble Portion Corporate and Private Training Repub. Sud-African, via the scholarship scheme with MDEC and Coursera. He has also obtained a verified certificate on Project Panification and monitoring with G.A.R Methods by Grouped Canadian de Gestion MDS INC.
In relation to financial modelling, he has obtained a certificate in Analytics Edge offered by MANGO at Bujumbura, and a master in administration: administrative Professional from Africa Center for Administrative Excellence in South Africa, Cape Town

Entreprises

  • Ets. KIBA - COMMERCE GENERAL

    Direction générale | BUKAVU 2022 - maintenant - achat et vente des biens et services
    - achat et revente des parcelles et immeubles
    - transport
    - communication
    - service sociaux

  • CIAT-HARVESTPLUS - Organisation internationale de développement

    Finance | BUKAVU 2013 - 2022 - developpement de l'agriculture par la bonne semence
    - amelioration de la sante : nutrition
    - encadrement de la jeunesse
    - agro business agricole

Formations

  • UNICAF

    kentucky 2020 - maintenant Master 2 en Busines et management des affaire ( MBA)

  • universite catholique de bukavu

    bukavu 2002 - 2006 économie rurale

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

