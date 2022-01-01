André MORENO

I served over 17 years in the French Navy with specialized experience in electrical and nuclear engineering . That experience developed a strong sense of teamwork and developed a strong work ethic that serves me to this day. I leveraged this experience and applied it to the civilian field and have excelled in learning, teaching and leading in the Health, Safety and Environment arena.



• Result-driven professional with total of over 33 years of experience; including 16 years of experience in Quality, Health, Safety & Environment Management

• Proficient in conducting accident / incident investigation, reporting and root cause analysis to prevent recurrence; extensive exposure in successful planning & implementation of HSE programs majorly

• Insightful knowledge of QHSE regulations, international practices, codes, standards and analytical methods (Tech IOSH & NEBOSH) and industry best practices

• Rich experience in managing QHSE cell to analyse the causes & reduce accidents and increase awareness among employees towards maintenance of safe working conditions

• Expertise in ensuring sound Health, Safety and Environment conditions with knowledge of standard engineering principle & practices for HSE Management

• A strategist with competency in devising significant solutions and implementing health & safety management systems for maintaining sound environmental and health & safety conditions





AREAS OF STRENGTH AND EXPERTISE



• Strategic Planning/Analysis

• Loss and Risk Management

• QHSE Management

• Prevention & Control

• Regulatory compliance

• Training & development

• Management/Maintenance

• Excellent Communication

• Cross-Functional Ability

• Subject Matter Expertise

• Process Implementation

• Relationship Building



Mes compétences :

Nuclear engineering

Project Risk Assessment

Total Productive Maintenance

Nuclear Safety

Preventive maintenance

Work Instruction

Root Cause Analysis

5S rules

Job Safety Analysis

Client relations

Word, Excel, Power Point, Visio

HSE Management Systems

Leadership

Training

Incident Investigation

Inspection

Audit

Procedure review

Offshore Oil&Gas

Procedure development

Risk Assessment

Occupational health

Electrical engineering