André MORENO

I served over 17 years in the French Navy with specialized experience in electrical and nuclear engineering . That experience developed a strong sense of teamwork and developed a strong work ethic that serves me to this day. I leveraged this experience and applied it to the civilian field and have excelled in learning, teaching and leading in the Health, Safety and Environment arena.

• Result-driven professional with total of over 33 years of experience; including 16 years of experience in Quality, Health, Safety & Environment Management
• Proficient in conducting accident / incident investigation, reporting and root cause analysis to prevent recurrence; extensive exposure in successful planning & implementation of HSE programs majorly
• Insightful knowledge of QHSE regulations, international practices, codes, standards and analytical methods (Tech IOSH & NEBOSH) and industry best practices
• Rich experience in managing QHSE cell to analyse the causes & reduce accidents and increase awareness among employees towards maintenance of safe working conditions
• Expertise in ensuring sound Health, Safety and Environment conditions with knowledge of standard engineering principle & practices for HSE Management
• A strategist with competency in devising significant solutions and implementing health & safety management systems for maintaining sound environmental and health & safety conditions


AREAS OF STRENGTH AND EXPERTISE

• Strategic Planning/Analysis
• Loss and Risk Management
• QHSE Management
• Prevention & Control
• Regulatory compliance
• Training & development
• Management/Maintenance
• Excellent Communication
• Cross-Functional Ability
• Subject Matter Expertise
• Process Implementation
• Relationship Building

Nuclear engineering
Project Risk Assessment
Total Productive Maintenance
Nuclear Safety
Preventive maintenance
Work Instruction
Root Cause Analysis
5S rules
Job Safety Analysis
Client relations
Word, Excel, Power Point, Visio
HSE Management Systems
Leadership
Training
Incident Investigation
Inspection
Audit
Procedure review
Offshore Oil&Gas
Procedure development
Risk Assessment
Occupational health
Electrical engineering

  • Freelance - Fleet HSE lead

    2018 - maintenant • Coordinate HSE operations and reporting practices across the BGP Node laying and shooting program.
    • Ensure contractor HSE compliance to industry standards and client expectations.
    • Follow up on development and implementation of HSE targets and Objectives, Key performance Indicators, statistics and performance monitoring
    • Investigate, review and analyse work related Accident/Incident including root cause and lesson learned
    • Ensure implementation and close-out of preventive and corrective actions.
    • Act as mentor and trainer to local nationals in HSE for seismic operations and maritime activities for back deck operations.

  • HAI DUONG COMPANY Limited (www.haduco.com.vn) - QHSE Superintendent

    2017 - maintenant

  • CGGVERITAS - Senior QHSE Advisor

    Paris 2011 - 2016 Role:
    • Conducting investigations, inspections & surveys for improving the safety
    • Acting as a single point of contact between client, seismic & maritime crews off/onshore to optimise safety levels
    • Organizing trainings on QHSE for the team members for ensuring effective solutions for the issues
    • Creating & delivering safety management initiatives for ensuring compliance with marine policies/SOP’s
    • Preparing & maintaining QHSE reports (PRISM), documentation (JSA, MoC, PRA, HSE Plan) and Codes of Practice
    • Engaged in HSE stand-downs, drills & emergency simulations to maintain asset integrity and project delivery
    • Monitoring & ensuring timely delivery of vessel’s QHSE KPI’s and compliance with the industry regulations & client contracts
    • Interfacing with the stakeholders for organizing QHSE meetings

  • CGG - GMAO Offshore Trainer

    Paris 2008 - 2011 • Implemented GMAO (CMMS) Software on-board for CGG seismic vessels and conducted training of the seismic crews
    • Led the crews for ensuring sustained implementation of maintenance rules as defined by the Company Technical Support Group

  • Darty - Head Of Customer Service

    BONDY 2001 - 2008 • Monitored, supervised & nurtured a team of 50 members and ensuring timely completion of the assigned work
    • Created & implemented plans for ensuring timely payment of wages and costumers’ litigations
    • Liaised & cemented healthy business relationship with various suppliers
    • Managed a park of thirty vehicles and controlled the spare parts

  • Marine Nationale - Head of Maintenance Department

    Paris 1991 - 2001 • Maintained the installations related to the nuclear boiled room of a nuclear submarine (electricity, electronics, instrumentation and automatism) insuring full compliance with nuclear safety/security procedures; implemented the electrics installations related to the propulsion.
    • Led a team of ten technicians; performed materiel of replacement order and stock management, over and above prearranged the work concerning the preventive and corrective maintenance of various installations.

  • Marine Nationale - Electro Technologist

    Paris 1984 - 1991 • Implementation and maintenance of the installation of the regeneration of the air: machine production of oxygen.
    • Implemented reprocessing plant of polluting gases (automatism) and system of ventilation and air-conditioning.

  • BSI (Ho Chi Minh)

    Ho Chi Minh 2016 - 2016 Internal Auditor of Integrated Management System

    Internal Auditor of Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & BS OSHAS 18001:2007)

  • AZ ProConsult (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2013 - 2013 NEBOSH International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety

    IGC1: Management of International Health and Safety
    IGC2: Control of International Workplace Hazards
    IGC3: International Health and Safety practical application

  • AZ ProConsult (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2013 - 2013 IOSH Managing Safely

  • MARINE NATIONALE (GEM / EAMEA)

    Cherbourg 1991 - 1994 atomicien

    Brevet Superieur d'electrotechnicien (Bac+2) / BTEc Electrical Engineering
    Qualification Nucleaire superieure (Bac+3) / BSc Nuclear Engineering, Nuclear Safety/Security

