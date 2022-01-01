Retail
André Philippe BAYIHA
André Philippe BAYIHA
OYALA
BOUYGUES BÂTIMENTS OYALA
- Responsable Qualité
2010 - maintenant
BESIX
- Ingénieur bureau technique
2009 - maintenant
Alain Claude NDOUMBE
Cap-Est REUNION B TO B
Eric AURENCHE
Laurence ANTZORN
Ppatrick Guy Carles MBOULE DJIKE
Sandrine HELIAS-PEAN