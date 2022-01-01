Andre ROGARD

The automotive industry is where I started my career in Supply Chain Management - Key words were always "cost savings" and "the client is vicious".

It built my vision of Procurement: be vicious with the costs and save your client.

Currently, it is a little more about creating value rather than just creating savings, but the client focus remains the key.



Mes compétences :

Supply chain management

Lean management

Sourcing Project Management

Emptoris

E-sourcing

Supplier Management

Ariba Spend Management Buyer Tool

Achats