Andre ROGARD

The automotive industry is where I started my career in Supply Chain Management - Key words were always "cost savings" and "the client is vicious".
It built my vision of Procurement: be vicious with the costs and save your client.
Currently, it is a little more about creating value rather than just creating savings, but the client focus remains the key.
Mes compétences :
Supply chain management
Lean management
Sourcing Project Management
Emptoris
E-sourcing
Supplier Management
Ariba Spend Management Buyer Tool
Achats