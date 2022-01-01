Menu

Andre ROGARD

Zug

En résumé

The automotive industry is where I started my career in Supply Chain Management - Key words were always "cost savings" and "the client is vicious".
It built my vision of Procurement: be vicious with the costs and save your client.
Currently, it is a little more about creating value rather than just creating savings, but the client focus remains the key.

Mes compétences :
Supply chain management
Lean management
Sourcing Project Management
Emptoris
E-sourcing
Supplier Management
Ariba Spend Management Buyer Tool
Achats

Entreprises

  • SABMiller - Global Sourcing Specialist

    Zug 2015 - maintenant - Category strategy co-development and deployment
    - Stakeholders alignment
    - Go-To-Market and sourcing strategy support
    - Category governance, spend monitoring

  • Accenture - Consultant Spend Manager, Sourcing and Category Management

    Paris 2014 - 2015 - Management of the procurement function on behalf of customers, deploying and monitoring BPO Procurement programs
    - Opportunities identification, sourcing waves generation
    - Engagement and coordination of Category and Procurement teams across Accenture’s existing shared services
    - Stakeholder and buyer engagement
    - Implementation, supplier governance and change management

  • Accenture - Project Manager, Sourcing and Procurement

    Paris 2012 - 2013 - Management and development of Sourcing and Procurement projects, indirect categories
    - eRFx development (Ariba and Emptoris proficiency), bidding strategies, TCO analysis
    - Spend analysis, savings identifications, sourcing project delivery
    - Stakeholder and project team management
    - Control project scopes, risks, timelines and budgets

  • Accenture - Supplier Manager, Sourcing and Procurement

    Paris 2012 - 2012 - Management of the supplier relationship throughout sourcing projects and existing contracts
    - Spot buy, direct negotiations
    - Supplier identification and analysis, supply base management
    - Supplier compliance reports and corrective actions definition
    - Event day execution, eAuction management, Dutch and English auctions, coordination of all operational activities and communications during auctions

  • TRW - Industrial Logistic Operations Support

    Longvic 2009 - 2011 - Supply Chain coordination between customers’ needs, internal production and suppliers’ capabilities
    - Weekly production forecast – Demand management and procurement optimization for castings and brake pads, with stock value objectives
    - Implementation of lean manufacturing on site (Kanban launching production system, FIFO, horizontal storage)
    - Implementation and business case of packaging logistic loops. Coordination between supplier's packaging and TRW's production

Formations

  • Vysoká Škola Ekonomie A Managementu VSEM (Prague)

    Prague 2010 - 2011 Business Administration - English Erasmus semester with Czech classes

  • ICN Business School

    Nancy 2008 - 2011 Master Degree

    Subject of the Master thesis: The issues of reusable packaging in the automotive industry.

    Quarter finalist of "Les Négociales" (French contest of sales and negociation)
    Erasmus semester in Prague (English semester with Czech courses)
    Activities and Societies: A month within a humanitarian mission in Vietnam for the association Mekong (2009) ; Co-founder of the association Greentrip : setting

  • Vanier College (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2007 Purchasing and Inventory Management - Student exchange program
    Purchasing and inventory management

  • IUT De Troyes

    Troyes 2006 - 2008 Bachelor in Sales Technics

    General retail - Bilingual French-English semester in Montreal (CEGEP Andre-Laurendeau and Vanier College)

Réseau