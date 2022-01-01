André TCHIMMOGNE PH.D-MBA

You may seek for one of your partners or for your services, a candidate with my experience.



After a successful defense of PhD Thesis at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne, I successfully participated in the implementation of legal services as well as the conduct of transport facilitation operations and international trade in Cameroon. My training and my managerial experience represent for this purpose an opportunity for change and professional development oriented business.



Through an atypical career and functions always very versatile, I was able to acquire skills in organization and management, in the negotiation, drafting and legal and litigation monitoring of civil, commercial and maritime contracts.



I now wish to express this know-how and be, in a large group, responsible for consulting and managing complex projects.



Mes compétences :

Sea Freight

Litigation

Customs Clearance

Import/Export

Corporate Law

Employment Law

International Trade Law

International trade

Maritime Law

Report Writing

Teamwork

human resource

several civil and professional associations

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Word