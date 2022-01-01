Menu

André TCHIMMOGNE PH.D-MBA

En résumé

You may seek for one of your partners or for your services, a candidate with my experience.

After a successful defense of PhD Thesis at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne, I successfully participated in the implementation of legal services as well as the conduct of transport facilitation operations and international trade in Cameroon. My training and my managerial experience represent for this purpose an opportunity for change and professional development oriented business.

Through an atypical career and functions always very versatile, I was able to acquire skills in organization and management, in the negotiation, drafting and legal and litigation monitoring of civil, commercial and maritime contracts.

I now wish to express this know-how and be, in a large group, responsible for consulting and managing complex projects.

Mes compétences :
Sea Freight
Litigation
Customs Clearance
Import/Export
Corporate Law
Employment Law
International Trade Law
International trade
Maritime Law
Report Writing
Teamwork
human resource
several civil and professional associations
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • Cameroon National Shipper's Council/Conseil National des Chargeurs du Cameroun - Deputy Chief of the Facilitation/ Chef service Adjoint de la Facilitation

    2016 - maintenant • Definition of port facilitation policies and international trade with Government and International Institutions
    • Coordination of maritime transport activities
    • Signing of contracts with port authorities
    • Customs clearance and removal of goods
    • Attending meetings and writing reports and reports.

    - Conception et mise en œuvre concertées des actions en vue de la facilitation des opérations nautiques, portuaires, maritimes et du commerce international ;
    - Réflexion et proposition aux pouvoirs publics des mesures de facilitation des opérations nautiques, portuaires, maritimes et du commerce internationales ;
    - Conception et mise à la disposition des importateurs et exportateurs, des outils de facilitation (brochures d'information, procédures et évolution législative, etc...)
    - Négociation concertée avec les acteurs du commerce extérieur (acconiers, transporteurs, commissionnaires en Douane Agréés, Guichet Unique, Port Autonome, etc..).
    - Défense juridique des intérêts de l'entreprise;
    - Rédaction des actes juridiques (contrats, protocoles d'accord, etc....);
    - Veille juridique, etc.....

  • LEMATRANS CAMEROUN SARL - Responsable transport et négociations contractuelles, Juriste entreprise

    2013 - 2015 • Creation of the company, participation in the recruitment of staff, definition of job cards
    • Legal secretary (signing of contracts, writing minutes of meetings and general meetings, summons ...).
    • Legal and litigation follow-up of commercial and social contracts, legal and social audit

    • Création de l'entreprise, participation au recrutement du personnel, définition des fiches de poste de travail
    • Secrétariat juridique (rédactions des contrats, rédaction des procès-verbaux des réunions et des assemblées générales, convocation…).
    • Suivi juridique et contentieux des contrats commerciaux et sociaux, audit juridique et social

  • LEMATRANS - Head of Legal and Litigation Department & Transport Manager

    2013 - 2015 * Creation of the company, participation in the recruitment of staff, definition of job cards
    * Legal secretary (signing of contracts, writing minutes of meetings and general meetings, summons ...).
    * Legal and litigation follow-up of commercial and social contracts, legal and social audit
    * Création de l'entreprise, participation au recrutement du personnel, définition des fiches de poste de travail
    * Secrétariat juridique (rédactions des contrats, rédaction des procès-verbaux des réunions et des assemblées générales, convocation...).
    * Suivi juridique et contentieux des contrats commerciaux et sociaux, audit juridique et social

  • Import-Export - Legal Adviser, Transport & conseiller juridique

    2012 - 2013 * Negotiation and international purchase, conclusion of maritime transport contracts
    * Customs clearance and removal of goods at the port of Douala, conclusion of land transport contracts.
    *Négociation et achat international, * conclusion de contrats de transport maritime
    * Dédouanement et enlèvement de marchandises au port de Douala * conclusion de contrats de transport terrestre.

  • SOTTA SA CAMEROUN - Juriste entreprise

    2012 - 2013 • Negotiation and international purchase, conclusion of maritime transport contracts
    • Customs clearance and removal of goods at the port of Douala, conclusion of land transport contracts.

    • Négociation et achat international,
    • Conclusion de contrats de transport maritime
    • Dédouanement et enlèvement de marchandises au port de Douala
    • conclusion de contrats de transport terrestre.

Formations

  • ESSEC Bussiness School (Douala)

    Douala 2017 - 2018 MBA Master of Business Administration

    -GRH
    - Management stratégique;
    - Création d'un avantage concurrentiel;
    - Diagnostic stratégique (GRH, Marketing, etc...)
    - Gestion Prévisionnelle des Emplois et des Compétences;
    - Motivation du personnel;

  • University Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne

    Paris 2015 - 2018 Doctor, Ph.D

    Doctor-Ph.D in Business Law, maritime transport, international trade, scholarship of academic excellence of the French Government. Very honorable mention and congratulations from the jury
    Theme: Facilitation of Maritime Freight Transport in CEMAC
    doctorat Ph.D en droit des affaires, transport maritime, commerce international, boursier d'excellence académique du gouvernement français.

    Mention trè

  • Université De Limoges Faculté De Droit Et Des Sciences Economiques

    Limoges 2015 - 2016 Master 2 Droit international et comparé de l'environnement

    - Responsabilité internationale en matière d’environnement,
    - Les principes généraux du droit de l’environnement,
    - L’information, la participation et l’évaluation environnementale,
    - Pollution marine et côtière;

    Mémoire sur le thème: "Facilitation des transports internationaux de marchandises et protection de l’environnement en Afrique Centrale".

    Mention Très Bien.

  • Université De Dschang (Dschang)

    Dschang 2013 - 2014 Master 2 Droit des affaires et de l'entreprise

    -Rédaction des actes juridiques (Contrats, Procès verbaux de réunions, Secrétariat juridique, etc...)
    - Ingénierie juridique;
    - Droit commercial et des sociétés;
    - Droit des obligations et des contrats;
    - Droit du travail;
    - Droit processuel;
    - Droit maritime, droit portuaire, droit des transports, etc

    Thème du mémoire: ''Le transporteur maritime de marchandises à la lumière des Règles d

