Menu

André VERMEERSCH

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Basf - Operateur- pontier

    Levallois-Perret 2017 - 2018

Formations

  • Afpi Dunquerkoise (Petite Synthe)

    Petite Synthe 2013 - 2014

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel