Menu

Andreas LAKATOS

ZURICH

En résumé

I'm a master of building relationships and business development. I'm organising companies and projects for independent third parties. Please introduce me to a wealthy person who is looking for someone with energy, creative problem-solving skills and persuasive power where I can lead either a company or a project and make a difference. Do not hesitate to contact me at al@bycg.ch.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Commerce international
Financement structuré
Direction de projet
Troubleshooting
Direction générale
Droit des sociétés
Marketing produit
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Swiss Entertainment Group S.A. - PDG

    2017 - maintenant

  • Skin-deep Technologies SA - PDG

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Handelsschule Des Kaufmännischen Verbandes (Zurich)

    Zurich 1982 - 1985

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :