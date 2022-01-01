Andrei ALEXANDRESCU

Mechanical Engineer with wide and compressive experience in ensuring best practices by implementing and sustaining reliability centered on Mechanical completion and Commissioning by subsystems and systems including: Mechanical engineering, planning and scheduling, materials management, and change management,QC/QA inspection, QC/QA documentation, good experience in Oil & Gas projects as an mechanical engineer working in various projects in Jordan and Romania, mostly in areas of fabrication, erection and testing of piping. Experience in piping related drawings like isometric, P& ID.
Mes compétences :
Team leadership
Microsoft Office
AutoCAD
Verbal and written communication skills
Team working skills
Piping and Static mechanical equipment
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
wide and compressive experience
materials management
good experience
communication skills
Team Management
Planned Maintenance
P&ID
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Completion
Change Management