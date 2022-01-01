Andrei ALEXANDRESCU

Mechanical Engineer with wide and compressive experience in ensuring best practices by implementing and sustaining reliability centered on Mechanical completion and Commissioning by subsystems and systems including: Mechanical engineering, planning and scheduling, materials management, and change management,QC/QA inspection, QC/QA documentation, good experience in Oil & Gas projects as an mechanical engineer working in various projects in Jordan and Romania, mostly in areas of fabrication, erection and testing of piping. Experience in piping related drawings like isometric, P& ID.



Mes compétences :

Team leadership

Microsoft Office

AutoCAD

Verbal and written communication skills

Team working skills

Piping and Static mechanical equipment

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

wide and compressive experience

materials management

good experience

communication skills

Team Management

Planned Maintenance

P&ID

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical Completion

Change Management