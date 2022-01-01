Menu

Andrei ALEXANDRESCU

VALENII DE MUNTE

Mechanical Engineer with wide and compressive experience in ensuring best practices by implementing and sustaining reliability centered on Mechanical completion and Commissioning by subsystems and systems including: Mechanical engineering, planning and scheduling, materials management, and change management,QC/QA inspection, QC/QA documentation, good experience in Oil & Gas projects as an mechanical engineer working in various projects in Jordan and Romania, mostly in areas of fabrication, erection and testing of piping. Experience in piping related drawings like isometric, P& ID.

Mes compétences :
Team leadership
Microsoft Office
AutoCAD
Verbal and written communication skills
Team working skills
Piping and Static mechanical equipment
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
wide and compressive experience
materials management
good experience
communication skills
Team Management
Planned Maintenance
P&ID
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Completion
Change Management

  • INDUSTRIAL MONTAJ - Mechanical engineer

    My responsibilities are:
    Maintaining client relationships by regular communication to better understand project operations, developing teamwork and ask for client feedback on performance.
    Reviewing engineering drawings and specifications to ensure a thorough understanding of plant operational and safety-related issues, assisting in the process of jurisdictional transfer by verifying completeness of system/equipment packages, and identifying Punch List items.
    Supporting the Client staff during the Pre-Operations, Commissioning, start-up and operational phases of project execution. Reviewing schedules and developing mechanical plans to support project schedule requirements.
    Ensure compliance with all environmental permit limits and support regulatory reporting requirements and ensuring operation of all equipment is within manufacturer limits.
    Ensuring compliance with the Lock-out/Tag-out (LOTO) program.
    Planning and coordinating Logic functional testing with Commissioning Team.
    Maintaining progress-tracking tools and submitting weekly reports outlining
    Commissioning progress and one-week look ahead of upcoming activities scheduling.
    Maintaining daily shift logs, chemistry logs and equipment preventive maintenance records.
    Planning, scheduling and coordinating the personnel and checking quality of the work.
    Making As Built and Red Marks, discussing and solving problems with manufacturing departments, sub-contractors, suppliers and customer.
    Making Method Statement in conformity with client needs, and in conformity with the safety regulations.
    Takeing care of hydrotesting for piping.
    Making workpaks for TAR.
    Making bill materials for construction and for repairing equipment and pipes.
    Coordination construction and repairing of pipelines.ies are:

  • INDUSTRIAL MONTAJ - TEAM LEADER

    In this period of time I was detach from my company to Le Gaz Integral for the "Sulphur Recovery Unit" in Jordan. The project was for the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company.
My responsibilities were:
    My responsibilities were:
    Making QC documentation, maintaining, preparating and writing the reports.
    Checking quality of the work, of the welds, planning the NDT controls according with the designer specs.
    Reviewing engineering drawings and specifications to ensure a thorough understanding of plant operational and safety-related issues, assisting in the process of jurisdictional transfer by verifying completeness of system/equipment packages, and identifying Punch List items.
    Supporting the Client staff during the Pre-Operations, Commissioning, start-up and operational phases of project execution. Reviewing schedules and developing mechanical plans to support project schedule requirements.
    Ensure compliance with all environmental permit limits and support regulatory reporting requirements and ensuring operation of all equipment is within manufacturer limits.
    Planning and coordinating Logic functional testing with Commissioning Team.
    Maintaining daily shift logs, chemistry logs and equipment preventive maintenance records.
    Planning, scheduling and coordinating the personnel.
    Making As Built and Red Marks, discussing and solving problems with manufacturing departments and customer.

  • INDUSTRIAL MONTAJ - QC TECHNICIAN

    In this perion of time I was working for the QC departament.
My responsabilities were:
    My responsabilities were:
    Setting up and maintaining controls and documentation procedures;
    Making QC documentation, maintaining, preparating and writing the reports.
    Checking quality of the work, of the welds, planning the NDT controls according with the designer specs.
    Reviewing engineering drawings and specifications to ensure a thorough understanding of plant operational.
    Maintaining daily shift logs, chemistry logs and equipment preventive maintenance records.

  • Oil And Gas University (Ploiesti)

    Ploiesti 2008 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

  • Oil And Gas University (Ploiesti)

    Ploiesti 2008 - 2014

  • Nicolae Iorga (Valenii De Munte)

    Valenii De Munte 2004 - 2008 Higher School Certificate

    PERSONAL SKILLS

