Andrei VOLKOV

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
Automotive
Informatique industrielle
Aéronautique
Télécommunications
TV numérique
Logiciel embarqué
Développement logiciel
Linux embarqué
Architecture logicielle
Linux
Microsoft Windows
Android
successful development
System Administration
PC Hardware
C++
Buses
troubleshooting skills
source development
parallel programming
administration Team management/software developmen
VxWorks
Team Management
Standard Template Library
SQL
Redhat Fedora Linux
Rational ClearCase
Radar
QNX
Python Programming
OrCAD
OSS (Operating Support Systems)
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 3.x
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Linux Debian
Linux Buildroot
Lauterbach TRACE32
LDAP
JavaScript
Java
Integrated Circuit
Hardware design
HTML
GUI Applications
FORTRAN
Database Design
Client/Server
C Programming Language
Bugzilla
Autocad
Active Template Library
API
Pas de contact professionnel