Andrei VOLKOV

Genève

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Informatique industrielle
Aéronautique
Télécommunications
TV numérique
Logiciel embarqué
Développement logiciel
Linux embarqué
Architecture logicielle
Linux
Microsoft Windows
Android
successful development
System Administration
PC Hardware
C++
Buses
troubleshooting skills
source development
parallel programming
administration Team management/software developmen
VxWorks
Team Management
Standard Template Library
SQL
Redhat Fedora Linux
Rational ClearCase
Radar
QNX
Python Programming
OrCAD
OSS (Operating Support Systems)
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 3.x
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Linux Debian
Linux Buildroot
Lauterbach TRACE32
LDAP
JavaScript
Java
Integrated Circuit
Hardware design
HTML
GUI Applications
FORTRAN
Database Design
Client/Server
C Programming Language
Bugzilla
Autocad
Active Template Library
API

Entreprises

  • Amaris - Consultant

    Genève 2017 - maintenant

  • NexVision SAS - Ingénieur d'études et développement

    2014 - 2017 Key responsibilities: Porting of Buildroot, Yocto and the U-boot to the new Nvidia Tegra
    TK1/TX2 based devices; bringing up prototyping boards from scratch; developing and writing
    linux kernel space drivers for the different peripherals devices/FPGA's IPs. Programming of
    Marvell's DSA Linux kernel drivers and userspace tests for the newly developed video
    surveillance system of the Airbus A380. Consultation in developing of kernel drivers for the
    other team members.

    - Achievements:
    * Ultra-high definition (4K) PCIe based camera was brought up and accepted by a client;

    * Terrain and flight drone prototypes was delivered to the customer;

    * A380 video surveillance system was successfully accepted by the customers (Zodiac/EADS)

  • ALTEN Group SA - Consultant

    2013 - 2014 Key responsibilities: Redesigning of the build system for the Trustonic's software modules
    and products; rewriting and redesigning of the Linux kernel space driver for the Trustonic's
    proprietary operation system running in the SecureWorld ARM's mode.

    - Achievements:
    * the build system was redesigned and rewritten and is actively used;

  • ALTEN Group SA - Consultant

    2012 - 2013 Key responsibilities: Developing of the Windows 7/8 kernel drivers, test software, deploying
    of Android with integrated SEEK and writing of documentation for the new Intel's NFC chips
    as the Intel's NFC core team member.

    - Achievements:
    * The UDF subdriver was written for the NFC controller attached to the I2C bus.

    * The NFC controller's driver was extended to support ISO14443-4 cards, ISO14443-4
    Security Elements and PKCS#15 based application's authorization. For the testing purpose,
    ``gpshell'' program was extended to support data exchange with these cards and SEs;

    * The Android's SEEK project's code state was reviewed and the ``project statement of work''
    was completed.

  • R&D Ltd - Senior Software Engineer

    2010 - 2012 Key responsibilities: Leadership of an embedded programmers team and coordination of the
    new devices development with the hardware engineers and designers. Review of the new
    devices design and schematics. Programming of drivers and firmware. System administration
    consulting/support.

    - Achievements:
    * the OpenWRT based home-brewed Linux distributive was created;

    * unification of miscellaneous platforms bootloaders (unify and port different versions of U-
    Boot) was completed;

    * successful development of Linux based firmware, Linux kernel drivers and tests for newly
    developed satellite, cable and terrestrial HiEnd receivers family HD9xxx.

  • Varma Electronics - Senior Software Engineer

    2005 - 2010 Key responsibilities: Programming of the firmware, kernel level drivers and unit tests for the
    different devices. Hardware design and schematics review. System administration of mixed
    Linux/Windows environment.

    - Achievements:
    * Firmware for the controller of the dosing machine manufactured by OOO ``Ruskaya
    Trapeza''

    * firmware, Windows Kernel driver and software tests for Vessel Traffic System's radar board
    ordered by ``Transas Marine'' Ltd;
    * efficient project management, programming of central hub firmware and TCP/RTP/RTCP
    based network protocols design for Digital Language Lab and Classroom Management
    system ordered by OOO ``Nord'';

    * successful development of SocketCAN project in collaboration with Volkswagen,
    Pengutronix etc: writing of the kernel mode drivers for Freescales MSCAN IP. Software
    stack was accepted by kernel team for the Linux kernel 2.6.25 version.

  • Transas Marine Ltd - Software Engineer

    1996 - 2005 Key responsibilities: Programming of industrial, marine and avionic navigation devices
    firmware, Windos/Linux kernel level drivers and unit tests.

    - Achievements:
    * The following software components were developed for the PCI Transas Radar Integrator
    Board (Transas RIB-2) and its complementary Radar Simulator Card (RIC-2): the firmware,
    the radar image processing algorithms implementation, the Windows kernel drivers and
    tests.

    * The peripheral controllers firmware, interperipheral protocols and unit tests for the
    navigational unit (project ``Abris'') were developed by the order of JSC ``Kamov'', and they
    are widely used in Ka-50 ``Black shark''/Ka-52 ``Alligator'' Russian military helicopters.

    * open source kernel level C++ Windows Drivers Template Library (WDTL) was developed.

Formations

  • Language School (Oxford)

    Oxford 2011 - 2011

  • Spb IFMO (St Petersburg)

    St Petersburg 1991 - 1997

Réseau

