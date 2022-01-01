Menu

Andrei WYGOWSKI

MONTRÉAL

  • CAE Inc - Integration specialist

    2011 - maintenant

  • École Polytechnique - Research Assistant.

    91128 PALAISEAU Cedex 2009 - 2009 Designed and started-up a flight simulation laboratory for first bachelor's degree program in aerospace engineering at École Polytechnique.

  • CAE Inc. - Aircraft Systems Specialist

    2001 - 2009 • Developed real-time software models for ancillaries and environmental systems of various aircrafts, namely: analysis, coding, documentation, test procedures production, integration on simulator and customer acceptance.
    • Deployed civil aircrafts flight simulators, including projects requirements analysis, configuration control, software/hardware integration, acceptance and qualification by Civil Aviation Authority.
    • Worked directly with customers to identify the root cause of deficiencies identified on certified civil aircrafts and helicopters flight simulators, to find solution with the appropriate engineers and technicians from all CAE departments and to integrate on their simulators the solutions retained.
    • Performed customer on-the-job training for Airbus A320 flight simulator.
    • New employees mentor.

  • Ecole Polytechnique

    Montréal 1998 - 2003 M.Sc.A. - génie mécanique, section fabrication

  • Université D'État De Moscou BMSTU (Moscou)

    Moscou 1989 - 1996 B.Ing.

    MT-3, RTO

