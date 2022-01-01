Andrei WYGOWSKI

CAE Inc.
- Aircraft Systems Specialist
2001 - 2009
• Developed real-time software models for ancillaries and environmental systems of various aircrafts, namely: analysis, coding, documentation, test procedures production, integration on simulator and customer acceptance.
• Deployed civil aircrafts flight simulators, including projects requirements analysis, configuration control, software/hardware integration, acceptance and qualification by Civil Aviation Authority.
• Worked directly with customers to identify the root cause of deficiencies identified on certified civil aircrafts and helicopters flight simulators, to find solution with the appropriate engineers and technicians from all CAE departments and to integrate on their simulators the solutions retained.
• Performed customer on-the-job training for Airbus A320 flight simulator.
• New employees mentor.