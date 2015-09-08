Andrés GIRALDO TORO

Agroindustrial engineer with a PhD in food science and technology. Experience in research and production processes of various agroindustrial products of interest to the industry. Participation in different international research projects involving food containing starch as the most important component. High skill level in laboratory management as well as implementing advanced techniques to analyze food physicochemical properties and quality. Has also acquired skills in the interpretation of data, analysis of information obtained by monitoring and research, implementation of projects, as well as the exploitation of the results. Special interest in research in order to generate ideas for new products and technologies. Interested in teamwork with people from different cultures, continuous learning and challenging tasks.



laboratory management

R&D

Matlab

Data analysis

Food laboratory analysis