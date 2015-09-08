Menu

Andrés GIRALDO TORO

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Agroindustrial engineer with a PhD in food science and technology. Experience in research and production processes of various agroindustrial products of interest to the industry. Participation in different international research projects involving food containing starch as the most important component. High skill level in laboratory management as well as implementing advanced techniques to analyze food physicochemical properties and quality. Has also acquired skills in the interpretation of data, analysis of information obtained by monitoring and research, implementation of projects, as well as the exploitation of the results. Special interest in research in order to generate ideas for new products and technologies. Interested in teamwork with people from different cultures, continuous learning and challenging tasks.

Mes compétences :
laboratory management
R&D
Matlab
Data analysis
Food laboratory analysis

Entreprises

  • Cirad - PhD student

    Paris 2011 - 2015

  • International Center for Tropical Agriculture - Research assistant

    2006 - 2011 Program leader : Dr. Dominique Dufour.

    * Coordinated of research on agro - industrial development and quality for
    different starch products as a plantain, cassava and other tropical starchy
    products from fruits, roots and tubers.
    * Coordinated and directed to standardization, implementation and validation
    of analytical methodologies to evaluate starch products.
    * Implemented sampling and analysis of the physicochemical tropical starch.
    * Laboratory management. ;
    * Responsible for supervision of bachelor, master students. Trained
    professional staff, and some PhD students in laboratory methodologies.

  • University of Valle - Freelance Consultant

    2006 - 2007 ONDAS research program of COLCIENCIAS and
    Manager : Research Program ``ONDAS''
    * Supervised different research projects in the agro - industrial field done by
    young students in a high school in Cali, Colombia. This project was funded by
    COLCIENCIAS in the research program ONDAS to support the young
    students.
    * Managed activities to achieve the aim of the project. Supervised of budget of
    each project.

  • International Center of Tropical Agriculture - Laboratory Analyst

    2005 - 2006 Breeding Cassava Program
    Laboratory manager : Dra. Teresa Sánchez
    * Responsible for physicochemical analysis and laboratory management of
    breeding cassava program in the quality laboratory of roots and tubers.

Formations

  • Institut National D’Etudes Supérieures Agronomiques De Montpellier

    Montpellier 2011 - 2015 Doctor of Philosophy

    PhD in food sciences and technology– École doctorale Sciences des Procédés et Sciences des Aliments – Institut National d’études supérieures agronomiques de Montpellier, SupAgro – Centre de Recherche Agronomique pour le développement (CIRAD), Montpellier, France.
    Title : “Impact of the cooking process of plantain on in vitro starch digestibility”.
    Defended 8 September 2015.

  • University Of Cauca (Popayan)

    Popayan 2000 - 2006 Engineer

    Agro – Industrial engineer thesis project – University of Cauca and the collaboration of the Latin American and Caribbean Consortium to Support Research and Development of Cassava (CLAYUCA). “Study of obtaining cassava leaf (Manihot esculenta Crantz) for human food”. Defended 6 May 2006

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel