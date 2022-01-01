Andres MARTINEZ

Mes compétences :
Automation
Solar fotovoltaico
Electrical installations
Manufacturing
Electronics
Project management
Entreprises
Syngenta
- Project Manager/Project Engineer
Guyancourt 2009 - maintenant- Design and cost estimation of new chemical
processing lines and seeds treatment lines.
- Selection of equipment and contractors (engineering companies and installers).
- Planning, cost management and control of installation works
BP
- BP SOLAR. ENGINEERING MANAGER FOR NEW PHOTOVOLTAIC MODULES MANUFACTURING LINES.
Cergy2007 - 2008- Design and set up of new manufacturing lines in Spain, India and China.
- Selection of new equipment and prototypes.
- Lean design of new manufacturing lines.
- Engineering team management.
BP
- BP SOLAR, SENIOR PRODUCTION ENGINEER
Cergy2006 - 2007- Manufacturing improvement projects.
- Line engineers management.
- Preventive maintenance plans.
- Design and select new equipment.
BP
- BP SOLAR, PRODUCTION ENGINEER
Cergy2005 - 2006- Process improvement.
- Operators training.
- Raw materials supplier’s evaluation.
BP
- BP SOLAR, EUROPEAN TECHNICAL SUPPORT ENGINEER
Cergy2003 - 2005- Support the turn key projects department on the set up of new photovoltaics
megaplants.
- Photovoltaic equipment supplier’s evaluation.
- Training plans development.
BP
- BP SOLAR, SPOTS project systems engineer
Cergy2002 - 2003This was the largest off grid solar project ever made at that time (25 million euros). The
objective was to build 16000 photovoltaic systems in remote areas of the Philippines.
My job was to:
- Solar systems design.
- Equipment supplier’s evaluation.
- Materials and equipment preshipment inspection.
- Local installers training.
Formations
SEAS "Fundación San Valero" (Zaragoza)
Zaragoza2011 - 2011Graduate in web management and development
Web management and development - - MySQL and SQL Server databases.
- ASP, Php and Javascript programming.
Universitat Politècnica De Catalunya (UPC) (Barcelona)
Barcelona2006 - 2007Master Engiplant in production management
Production Management - - Supply Chain.
- Lean Manufacturing.
- SPC (statistical process control).