Andres MARTINEZ

Guyancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automation
Solar fotovoltaico
Electrical installations
Manufacturing
Electronics
Project management

Entreprises

  • Syngenta - Project Manager/Project Engineer

    Guyancourt 2009 - maintenant - Design and cost estimation of new chemical
    processing lines and seeds treatment lines.
    - Selection of equipment and contractors (engineering companies and installers).
    - Planning, cost management and control of installation works

  • BP - BP SOLAR. ENGINEERING MANAGER FOR NEW PHOTOVOLTAIC MODULES MANUFACTURING LINES.

    Cergy 2007 - 2008 - Design and set up of new manufacturing lines in Spain, India and China.
    - Selection of new equipment and prototypes.
    - Lean design of new manufacturing lines.
    - Engineering team management.

  • BP - BP SOLAR, SENIOR PRODUCTION ENGINEER

    Cergy 2006 - 2007 - Manufacturing improvement projects.
    - Line engineers management.
    - Preventive maintenance plans.
    - Design and select new equipment.

  • BP - BP SOLAR, PRODUCTION ENGINEER

    Cergy 2005 - 2006 - Process improvement.
    - Operators training.
    - Raw materials supplier’s evaluation.

  • BP - BP SOLAR, EUROPEAN TECHNICAL SUPPORT ENGINEER

    Cergy 2003 - 2005 - Support the turn key projects department on the set up of new photovoltaics
    megaplants.
    - Photovoltaic equipment supplier’s evaluation.
    - Training plans development.

  • BP - BP SOLAR, SPOTS project systems engineer

    Cergy 2002 - 2003 This was the largest off grid solar project ever made at that time (25 million euros). The
    objective was to build 16000 photovoltaic systems in remote areas of the Philippines.
    My job was to:
    - Solar systems design.
    - Equipment supplier’s evaluation.
    - Materials and equipment preshipment inspection.
    - Local installers training.

Formations

  • SEAS "Fundación San Valero" (Zaragoza)

    Zaragoza 2011 - 2011 Graduate in web management and development

    Web management and development - - MySQL and SQL Server databases.
    - ASP, Php and Javascript programming.

  • Universitat Politècnica De Catalunya (UPC) (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2006 - 2007 Master Engiplant in production management

    Production Management - - Supply Chain.
    - Lean Manufacturing.
    - SPC (statistical process control).

  • ICAI (Madrid)

    Madrid 2001 - 2001 Enviromental Management Specialist

    Environmental Specialist - - ISO 14001.
    - ISO 9001

  • Universidad Alfonso X El Sabio (Villanueva De La Cañada)

    Villanueva De La Cañada 1996 - 2001 Industrial Engineer

    Electric Instalations and Electronics

Réseau

