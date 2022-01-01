Andres PRADA SUAREZ

Mes compétences :
Lean manufacturing
Value Stream Mapping
Supply Chain Management
Project Management
Continuous Improvement
Entreprises
Alcon
- LEAN MANUFACTURING ASSISTANT
Rueil malmaison2014 - 2014Contribution to the “Reduction of LDPE total cost” project:
- VSM of LDPE flow through the company.
- Analyze of improvement opportunities.
- Redesign of the LDPE waste flow.
Ecopetrol
- COST ENGINEER ASSISTANT
Bogota2012 - 2012- Creation of a guide for the standard realization of Work Breakdown Structures for the Refinery projects.
- Assistance to the engineering costs team of the project management department: cost parametrization, participation in the risk costs calculation workshops, participation in the implementation of the increment value practices for the Refinery projects.