Andres PRADA SUAREZ

Rueil malmaison

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lean manufacturing
Value Stream Mapping
Supply Chain Management
Project Management
Continuous Improvement

Entreprises

  • Alcon - LEAN MANUFACTURING ASSISTANT

    Rueil malmaison 2014 - 2014 Contribution to the “Reduction of LDPE total cost” project:
    - VSM of LDPE flow through the company.
    - Analyze of improvement opportunities.
    - Redesign of the LDPE waste flow.

  • Ecopetrol - COST ENGINEER ASSISTANT

    Bogota 2012 - 2012 - Creation of a guide for the standard realization of Work Breakdown Structures for the Refinery projects.
    - Assistance to the engineering costs team of the project management department: cost parametrization, participation in the risk costs calculation workshops, participation in the implementation of the increment value practices for the Refinery projects.

Formations

