Andrés ROMERO

ALCALÁ DE HENARES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pre sales
public administration
Product Development
Oscillators
Civil Engineering
Amplifiers

Entreprises

  • Aplica grupo - PROJECT MANAGER

    2014 - maintenant Managed the civil engineering project for the implementation of a national fiber backbone in Algeria.
    Learned to handle with the idiosyncrasies and modes of work of this country.

  • HOMELAND SECURTIY - SYSTEM ENGINEER

    2009 - 2011 Presales Department Amper Homeland Security www.amper.es
    Elaborated technical and commercial offers of communications and information systems mainly in the area of Homeland Security and Mobility Systems and in the international environment
    Defined, tendered and won several EMS (Emergency Management System) for first responder agencies in Spain (police, fire agencies, harbors, airports,..) based on the integration of the following elements of our portfolio:
    Critical Radiocommunications TETRA (mainly Motorola and Nokia-EADS)
    GEMYC (a platform for communications integration and CAD for dispatching)
    KNOSOS (a Mobility Data System for mobile communications and applications)
    Tendered KSA Emergency system (a comprehensive nation-wide Emergency System that included critical communications, nation-wide transport communication network, communications integration, AVL, Mobile Data Systems, CAD, Business Intelligence, .., all of them integrated in a GIS)
    Elaborated technical and commercial offers in the area of Wireless Access Networks (Tetra, WiMAX, Wifi, ...) (aprox. 20 M EUR /year), proposing as core, MPLS Multiservice Networks

  • Avanzit Group - PRESALES & SOLUTION ARCHITECT - MOBILITY AND LOCATION-BASED SERVICES

    2008 - 2009 Highlighted the location information value in all sectors (IT, Telecoms, Public Administration, Utilities, Security, Healthcare, Leisure ...) proposing business process improvement by the convergence of location based information.
    Elaborated technical and commercial offers and customer presentations leading and coordinating responses to customer request or RFP with the support of all the internal areas of the company.
    Co-worked with the business development team on the ideation of innovative location-based services and in the improvement of Navento's devices and software platform.

    Main achievements:
    Designed a Location based system against domestic or gender-based violence (Home Office)
    Designed a Location based system solution in the service of offender's reentry into society (vigilance of accused and punished in open prison) (Home Office)

  • Freelance - INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT

    2007 - 2008 Improved business processes through analysis and performance measures and implementing Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERP's) for Small and Medium Companies.
    Completed my training in several disciplines such as marketing, business development, languages, psychology, economics, entrepreneurship ...

  • Amper - Assistant Sales Manager

    2001 - 2007 Moved from systems to solutions working within the sales manager team on the ideation of technological solutions to client requirements and on the elaboration of the corresponding tenders.
    Ideated communication solutions based mainly on Motorola Portfolio (Tetra, Two way radio systems, WIMAX, Wifi, Mesh, RTU Moscad, ...) and on equipment from other suppliers (Alcatel, Siemens, Ericsson, Nokia, ...) and all kind of auxiliary equipment.
    Dealt with clients from different sectors (operators, security forces, utilities companies, public administrations, ...) developing good interpersonal and institutional relations.
    Delivered strategic recommendations that resulted in significant savings and incomes to the company
    This experience has broadened my skills on professional communications and my technological knowledge in numerous areas, especially communication systems for remote control and monitoring.

    Main achievements:
    Designed and awarded the first TETRA systems for public administration, utilities and transportation markets (Endesa, Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Ayuntamiento de Gijón, Metro de Madrid, Aena, ...)
    Designed and implanted the Data Network for the Confederación Hidrográfíca del Duero (CHE) (based in Nokia Radio link and Motorola DimetraIP) (total of 15 M EUR )
    Designed and won the firsts Early Warning and Communication Systems for Dam Emergency Plans (Ministry of Environment)) (total of about 7M EUR )
    Designed the biggest radiocontrol irrigation systems implanted in Spain (Campo de Cartagena SEIASA del Sureste - Ministry of Environment) (based in Moscad of Motorola) (4M EUR )
    Involved in SIVE projects for border control (Integrated System of External Vigilance for the Guardia Civil - Home Office)

  • Alcatel España - SYSTEM VALIDATION AND INTEGRATION ENGINEER

    2000 - 2001 Initiated my expertise on information systems with the validation of the successive versions of the A9800 TMN subsystem (Telecommunication Management Network).
    Dealt with clients in the definition and execution of the acceptance test: Telecom Argentina, Ecuador, Telkom South Africa, Brazil Telecom. Implanted and field tested the Brazil A9800 TMN subsystem

  • System Integration and Validation - Analyst

    1996 - 1999 Moved from devices to systems, working on their validation before their release to the market, which allowed me to acquire a wide working knowledge of all kind of telecommunication services and standars (DECT, UMTS, GPS, DECT, ISDN, X25, IP, E1,... )
    Defined and executed the test protocols to validate different subsystems and functionalities of the A9800 Radio Access Network System A9800
    Developed good interdepartmental relations (marketing, engineering, product, sales,...), collaborating intimately with the marketing team to redefine functional and technical specifications.

  • Alcatel España - R&D RADIO DESIGNER

    1993 - 1995 Designed nonlinear devices such oscillators and output amplifiers for the A9800 radio access system.

  • Telettra España - Radio Design Engineer

    1988 - 1992 Designed all kind of radiofrequency devices at the Telettra R&D center
    KEY QUALIFICATIONS
    Ability to conduct business in English, French and Spanish languages. Understanding of the Portuguese. Basic Spoken Chinese
    Excellent interpersonal and professional communication skills, especially in written communications and public or stand up presentations in front of an audience
    Emotional and situational intelligence oriented to shared success, to agile and right decision making and to teamwork effectiveness.
    Enthusiasm, initiative and a ``can do'' and flexible attitude with great involvement and with willingness to work outside working normal hours autonomously

Formations

  • Universidad Politécnica De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 1981 - 1988 Masters Degree

    Thesis: Digital Receiver Simulated on SystemView (recognized with distinction)
    PROFILE
    Ten years of experience as presales and systen engenier
    Capacity of understanding customer requirements and developing the best solution
    Comprehensive and depth knowledge in information and telecomunication technologies
    Proven ability to detect the most appropriated opportunities and id