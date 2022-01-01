Andrés ROMERO

-
Aplica grupo
- PROJECT MANAGER
2014 - maintenant
Managed the civil engineering project for the implementation of a national fiber backbone in Algeria.
Learned to handle with the idiosyncrasies and modes of work of this country.
-
HOMELAND SECURTIY
- SYSTEM ENGINEER
2009 - 2011
Presales Department Amper Homeland Security www.amper.es
Elaborated technical and commercial offers of communications and information systems mainly in the area of Homeland Security and Mobility Systems and in the international environment
Defined, tendered and won several EMS (Emergency Management System) for first responder agencies in Spain (police, fire agencies, harbors, airports,..) based on the integration of the following elements of our portfolio:
Critical Radiocommunications TETRA (mainly Motorola and Nokia-EADS)
GEMYC (a platform for communications integration and CAD for dispatching)
KNOSOS (a Mobility Data System for mobile communications and applications)
Tendered KSA Emergency system (a comprehensive nation-wide Emergency System that included critical communications, nation-wide transport communication network, communications integration, AVL, Mobile Data Systems, CAD, Business Intelligence, .., all of them integrated in a GIS)
Elaborated technical and commercial offers in the area of Wireless Access Networks (Tetra, WiMAX, Wifi, ...) (aprox. 20 M EUR /year), proposing as core, MPLS Multiservice Networks
-
Avanzit Group
- PRESALES & SOLUTION ARCHITECT - MOBILITY AND LOCATION-BASED SERVICES
2008 - 2009
Highlighted the location information value in all sectors (IT, Telecoms, Public Administration, Utilities, Security, Healthcare, Leisure ...) proposing business process improvement by the convergence of location based information.
Elaborated technical and commercial offers and customer presentations leading and coordinating responses to customer request or RFP with the support of all the internal areas of the company.
Co-worked with the business development team on the ideation of innovative location-based services and in the improvement of Navento's devices and software platform.
Main achievements:
Designed a Location based system against domestic or gender-based violence (Home Office)
Designed a Location based system solution in the service of offender's reentry into society (vigilance of accused and punished in open prison) (Home Office)
-
Freelance
- INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT
2007 - 2008
Improved business processes through analysis and performance measures and implementing Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERP's) for Small and Medium Companies.
Completed my training in several disciplines such as marketing, business development, languages, psychology, economics, entrepreneurship ...
-
Amper
- Assistant Sales Manager
2001 - 2007
Moved from systems to solutions working within the sales manager team on the ideation of technological solutions to client requirements and on the elaboration of the corresponding tenders.
Ideated communication solutions based mainly on Motorola Portfolio (Tetra, Two way radio systems, WIMAX, Wifi, Mesh, RTU Moscad, ...) and on equipment from other suppliers (Alcatel, Siemens, Ericsson, Nokia, ...) and all kind of auxiliary equipment.
Dealt with clients from different sectors (operators, security forces, utilities companies, public administrations, ...) developing good interpersonal and institutional relations.
Delivered strategic recommendations that resulted in significant savings and incomes to the company
This experience has broadened my skills on professional communications and my technological knowledge in numerous areas, especially communication systems for remote control and monitoring.
Main achievements:
Designed and awarded the first TETRA systems for public administration, utilities and transportation markets (Endesa, Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Ayuntamiento de Gijón, Metro de Madrid, Aena, ...)
Designed and implanted the Data Network for the Confederación Hidrográfíca del Duero (CHE) (based in Nokia Radio link and Motorola DimetraIP) (total of 15 M EUR )
Designed and won the firsts Early Warning and Communication Systems for Dam Emergency Plans (Ministry of Environment)) (total of about 7M EUR )
Designed the biggest radiocontrol irrigation systems implanted in Spain (Campo de Cartagena SEIASA del Sureste - Ministry of Environment) (based in Moscad of Motorola) (4M EUR )
Involved in SIVE projects for border control (Integrated System of External Vigilance for the Guardia Civil - Home Office)
-
Alcatel España
- SYSTEM VALIDATION AND INTEGRATION ENGINEER
2000 - 2001
Initiated my expertise on information systems with the validation of the successive versions of the A9800 TMN subsystem (Telecommunication Management Network).
Dealt with clients in the definition and execution of the acceptance test: Telecom Argentina, Ecuador, Telkom South Africa, Brazil Telecom. Implanted and field tested the Brazil A9800 TMN subsystem
-
System Integration and Validation
- Analyst
1996 - 1999
Moved from devices to systems, working on their validation before their release to the market, which allowed me to acquire a wide working knowledge of all kind of telecommunication services and standars (DECT, UMTS, GPS, DECT, ISDN, X25, IP, E1,... )
Defined and executed the test protocols to validate different subsystems and functionalities of the A9800 Radio Access Network System A9800
Developed good interdepartmental relations (marketing, engineering, product, sales,...), collaborating intimately with the marketing team to redefine functional and technical specifications.
-
Alcatel España
- R&D RADIO DESIGNER
1993 - 1995
Designed nonlinear devices such oscillators and output amplifiers for the A9800 radio access system.
-
Telettra España
- Radio Design Engineer
1988 - 1992
Designed all kind of radiofrequency devices at the Telettra R&D center
KEY QUALIFICATIONS
Ability to conduct business in English, French and Spanish languages. Understanding of the Portuguese. Basic Spoken Chinese
Excellent interpersonal and professional communication skills, especially in written communications and public or stand up presentations in front of an audience
Emotional and situational intelligence oriented to shared success, to agile and right decision making and to teamwork effectiveness.
Enthusiasm, initiative and a ``can do'' and flexible attitude with great involvement and with willingness to work outside working normal hours autonomously