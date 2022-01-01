Andreu CASAL VILANA

Mes compétences :
SCADE
Matlab/Simulink
RTOS
JAVA
C
Entreprises
GE Energy
- Control Systems Engineer
BELFORT CEDEX2015 - maintenant
Alstom Power
- Control Systems Engineer
Levallois-Perret Cedex2012 - 2015Analysis, development (from design to certification – validation) and maintenance of the supervisory software (real time embedded software) for the onshore and offshore wind turbine platforms.
Main Responsibilities:
• Analysis and resolution of operational problems (Non Conformance)
• Execution of the complete software life cycle for new functionalities for both existing and new wind turbine models
• On-site validation of functionalities and technical support
Other responsibilities:
• Adaptation and upgrade of scripts that allow the automatic creation of a delivery software package
• Design, development management (using Kanban), validation, deploy and maintenance of a user-friendly application used to deploy and update Wind turbine's control software of an entire Wind Farm
Adeneo
- Embedded Software Engineer
2011 - 2012Consultant at SAFRAN Engineering Services: Translation of avionics low level
requirements into formal requirements (SCADE) for the ATA32 (Landing Gear)
embedded system software
- Analysis and implementation of the low level requirements provided by Messier-
Bugatti-Dowty: SCADE v.5.1 nodes creation and modification.
- Respect of the Quality process defined by the DO178 aeronautical norm
Airbus Group
- Final year internship at Systems Methods and Tools dpt.
Blagnac 2011 - 2011- Creation of Python/Java SCADE control (format and syntax checking) scripts using the Eclipse/Topcased API (Java) provided by the safety critical application design tool SCADEv.6.2
- Evaluation of the API possibilities and conclusions
Formations
INSA TOULOUSE (Toulouse)
Toulouse2010 - 2011Master de Recherche
Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Institut Royal De Technologie) (Stockholm)