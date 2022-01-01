Menu

Andreu CASAL VILANA

BELFORT CEDEX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SCADE
Matlab/Simulink
RTOS
JAVA
C

Entreprises

  • GE Energy - Control Systems Engineer

    BELFORT CEDEX 2015 - maintenant

  • Alstom Power - Control Systems Engineer

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2012 - 2015 Analysis, development (from design to certification – validation) and maintenance of the supervisory software (real time embedded software) for the onshore and offshore wind turbine platforms.

    Main Responsibilities:
    • Analysis and resolution of operational problems (Non Conformance)
    • Execution of the complete software life cycle for new functionalities for both existing and new wind turbine models
    • On-site validation of functionalities and technical support

    Other responsibilities:
    • Adaptation and upgrade of scripts that allow the automatic creation of a delivery software package
    • Design, development management (using Kanban), validation, deploy and maintenance of a user-friendly application used to deploy and update Wind turbine's control software of an entire Wind Farm

  • Adeneo - Embedded Software Engineer

    2011 - 2012 Consultant at SAFRAN Engineering Services: Translation of avionics low level
    requirements into formal requirements (SCADE) for the ATA32 (Landing Gear)
    embedded system software
    - Analysis and implementation of the low level requirements provided by Messier-
    Bugatti-Dowty: SCADE v.5.1 nodes creation and modification.
    - Respect of the Quality process defined by the DO178 aeronautical norm

  • Airbus Group - Final year internship at Systems Methods and Tools dpt.

    Blagnac 2011 - 2011 - Creation of Python/Java SCADE control (format and syntax checking) scripts using the Eclipse/Topcased API (Java) provided by the safety critical application design tool SCADEv.6.2
    - Evaluation of the API possibilities and conclusions

Formations

  • INSA TOULOUSE (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2010 - 2011 Master de Recherche

  • Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Institut Royal De Technologie) (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 2009 - 2009 Semestre ERASMUS

  • INSA TOULOUSE

    Toulouse 2005 - 2011 Ingénieur en Automatique Electronique spécialité Temps Réel et Systèmes Embarqués

  • Collège/Lycée Comte De Foix (Andorre La Vieille)

    Andorre La Vieille 1998 - 2005

Réseau