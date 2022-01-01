Andrew BEAN

Born in New York City, I moved to this lovely part of the world which is Geneva when I was only a small child. I was blessed to grow up in a multicultural family.



I started my career in the pharmaceutical industry working in administration, customer service and contract management. In these roles I had the opportunity to use English, French, Spanish and Italian on a daily basis.



In 2008 I joined Interiman as a recruitment consultant, sourcing talent for the multinational sector in Geneva Switzerland.



Having a prior “in-house” experience really contributed to my success in sourcing talented candidates for my clients, as I have have a very good understanding of the specific culture, profiles, interactions, processes and constraints that come with working in and for these large companies.



This year I was asked to join my client Japan Tobacco International, in their HR Team where I support them in their talent acquisition activities.



Looking forward to networking.



Mes compétences :

Accountant

Accounting

Banking

Customer Service

Executive assistant

Logistics

Luxury

Manager

Marketing

Purchasing

Recruitment

Trader