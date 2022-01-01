Menu

Andrew BEAN

GENÈVE

En résumé

Born in New York City, I moved to this lovely part of the world which is Geneva when I was only a small child. I was blessed to grow up in a multicultural family.

I started my career in the pharmaceutical industry working in administration, customer service and contract management. In these roles I had the opportunity to use English, French, Spanish and Italian on a daily basis.

In 2008 I joined Interiman as a recruitment consultant, sourcing talent for the multinational sector in Geneva Switzerland.

Having a prior “in-house” experience really contributed to my success in sourcing talented candidates for my clients, as I have have a very good understanding of the specific culture, profiles, interactions, processes and constraints that come with working in and for these large companies.

This year I was asked to join my client Japan Tobacco International, in their HR Team where I support them in their talent acquisition activities.

Looking forward to networking.

Mes compétences :
Accountant
Accounting
Banking
Customer Service
Executive assistant
Logistics
Luxury
Manager
Marketing
Purchasing
Recruitment
Trader

Entreprises

  • Hotelis

    maintenant

  • JTI - Onsite Recruitment Specialist - Interiman Group - Onsite Recruitment Specialist

    2013 - maintenant I was asked by JTI HQ HR to join them on a short term assignment where my main responsibility is to assist them in the recruitment of more than 45 profiles at manager and director level.

    My main responsibilities are as follows:

    •Ensure execution of the recruitment cycle from the initial needs assessment, the planning and management of sourcing campaigns, the preparation & publishing of job adverts, the screening, assessment, shortlisting and interviewing candidates, through to preparation and presentation of the final offers to the selected candidates.
    •Daily contact with line-managers to identify business needs, review profiles, provide status updates, detailed feedback and closing the recruitment cycles.
    •Manage job postings via jti.com, intranet, recruitment agencies and social media platforms such as LinkedIn
    •Daily contact and coordination with global and local market HR managers & directors to identify internal talent and review succession plans.
    •Contracts Management: Preparation of compensation scenarios & contracts, approvals and final presentation of contract & conditions to new hires.

  • Interiman SA - Branch Manager

    2012 - 2013 *Management, Coaching and Training of a Team of 3 Consultants recruiting Permanent and Temp staff as well as one Assistant
    *Budget coordination and Leading agency strategy and policies
    *Client acquisition and Lead Generation
    *Recruitment for Multinational Corporations at all levels (Support to senior management) In Operations (Supply Chain & Logistics), Finance, Marketing & Sales, Human Resources
    *Manage portfolio of existing clients (FMCG, Luxury, Pharma, Retail, Trading, Service)
    *Negotiating Salaries client and candidate side (win/win)
    *Supervise and Manage Swiss Administration for temp staff (Work Permits / Family Benefits, Tax at Source, Sick leave and Accidents)
    *Consult with clients on various recruitment and HR topics (Swiss Labor Law, Salary Benchmarking, Policies)
    *Key Account Management (Processes and Reporting)
    *Troubleshooting (invoices, salaries, resignations etc)

  • Interiman SA - Staff Service Groupe - Recruitment

    2008 - 2012 I joined Interiman Recruitment agency as a consultant to enforce their team of Third sector consultants. Our mission is to find the best candidates for the most reputed multinational companies in Geneva and it's surroundings.

    Brand Managers
    Marketing Specialists
    Logistics Specialists
    Administrative Assistants
    Customer Service Specialists
    Accountants and Finance Specialists
    Executive Assistants
    Human Ressource Specialists
    Purchasing Specialists

    Always on the lookout for dynamic professionals who are eager to develop and use their talent at the service of major corporations.

  • Kaz Europe SA - AS Specialist

    2007 - 2008

  • Beckman Coulter - CS Specialist

    Villepinte 2004 - 2007

Formations

  • CRQP (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2013 - maintenant Certficat d'Assistant en Gestion du Personnel

  • Leighton Park School (Reading)

    Reading 1996 - 1997

  • St Bede'S School (Upper Dicker Hailsham)

    Upper Dicker Hailsham 1995 - 1996

  • Ecole Internationale De Genève (EIG) (Genève)

    Genève 1984 - 1994

Réseau