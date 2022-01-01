Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Andrew JAY
Ajouter
Andrew JAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Anglais Autrement
- Founder
2016 - maintenant
Birdwell
- EFL Trainer
Lyon
2009 - 2015
Communication International Langue
- EFL Trainer
2007 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Greg WHYTE