Andrew WHEELER

Corporate & industriel & Reportages :Array
Mariage :Array
Tirages d'art :Array
Photographe de reportage et de portraits, j'effectue des prises de vues pour des sociétés et institutions comme Nokia, Carrefour, HSBC, l'UNESCO, l'OCDE et Bloomberg News dans les domaines de l'événementiel, la communication et l'industrie. Auparavant, mon travail de grand reporter :Array a été publié dans des livres, journaux et magazines de plus de 50 pays. Pour les particuliers j'effectue des portraits et reportages de mariages, je suis membre de la WPJA un ordre professionel de photographes reporters de mariage prestigieux, voirArray
Andrew's photography covers photojournalism, portraiture,
corporate, travel and wedding photography. He works regularly for clients such as HSBC Bank, Bloomberg News, UNESCO,
OECD, Nokia and Carrefour. His work has been published in newspapers,
books and magazines in over 50 countries.
In 2002 his photo of a paralysed man and his wife in Bangladesh won first prize in a World Health Organisation competition on Health and Disability.
In 2004 he was invited by the Republic of
Bashkortostan's UNESCO delegation to make a
photo report of the Republic.
He is a member of the NUJ (National Union of Journalists, UK) and the WPJA (Wedding Photojournalists' Association, US)
Specialties
Photojournalism, Portraiture, Corporate, Wedding
and travel photography
Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Photographie
Reportage
Documentaire
Industrie
Communication
Création
Suivre la réalisation des objectifs
Presse