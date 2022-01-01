Andrew WHEELER

Corporate & industriel & Reportages :Array

Mariage :Array

Tirages d'art :Array



Photographe de reportage et de portraits, j'effectue des prises de vues pour des sociétés et institutions comme Nokia, Carrefour, HSBC, l'UNESCO, l'OCDE et Bloomberg News dans les domaines de l'événementiel, la communication et l'industrie. Auparavant, mon travail de grand reporter :Array a été publié dans des livres, journaux et magazines de plus de 50 pays. Pour les particuliers j'effectue des portraits et reportages de mariages, je suis membre de la WPJA un ordre professionel de photographes reporters de mariage prestigieux, voirArray



Andrew's photography covers photojournalism, portraiture,

corporate, travel and wedding photography. He works regularly for clients such as HSBC Bank, Bloomberg News, UNESCO,

OECD, Nokia and Carrefour. His work has been published in newspapers,

books and magazines in over 50 countries.



In 2002 his photo of a paralysed man and his wife in Bangladesh won first prize in a World Health Organisation competition on Health and Disability.



In 2004 he was invited by the Republic of

Bashkortostan's UNESCO delegation to make a

photo report of the Republic.



He is a member of the NUJ (National Union of Journalists, UK) and the WPJA (Wedding Photojournalists' Association, US)



Specialties

Photojournalism, Portraiture, Corporate, Wedding

and travel photography



Mes compétences :

Adobe Photoshop

Photographie

Reportage

Documentaire

Industrie

Communication

Création

Suivre la réalisation des objectifs

Presse