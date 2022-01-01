Menu

Andrew WHEELER

paris

En résumé

Corporate & industriel & Reportages :Array
Mariage :Array
Tirages d'art :Array

Photographe de reportage et de portraits, j'effectue des prises de vues pour des sociétés et institutions comme Nokia, Carrefour, HSBC, l'UNESCO, l'OCDE et Bloomberg News dans les domaines de l'événementiel, la communication et l'industrie. Auparavant, mon travail de grand reporter :Array a été publié dans des livres, journaux et magazines de plus de 50 pays. Pour les particuliers j'effectue des portraits et reportages de mariages, je suis membre de la WPJA un ordre professionel de photographes reporters de mariage prestigieux, voirArray

Andrew's photography covers photojournalism, portraiture,
corporate, travel and wedding photography. He works regularly for clients such as HSBC Bank, Bloomberg News, UNESCO,
OECD, Nokia and Carrefour. His work has been published in newspapers,
books and magazines in over 50 countries.

In 2002 his photo of a paralysed man and his wife in Bangladesh won first prize in a World Health Organisation competition on Health and Disability.

In 2004 he was invited by the Republic of
Bashkortostan's UNESCO delegation to make a
photo report of the Republic.

He is a member of the NUJ (National Union of Journalists, UK) and the WPJA (Wedding Photojournalists' Association, US)

Specialties
Photojournalism, Portraiture, Corporate, Wedding
and travel photography

Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Photographie
Reportage
Documentaire
Industrie
Communication
Création
Suivre la réalisation des objectifs
Presse

Entreprises

  • UNESCO - Photographe

    paris 2009 - 2010 Photographe officiel du Directeur Général de l'UNESCO
    Gestion de la photothèque de l'UNESCO

  • Andrew Wheeler Photography - Photographer

    1998 - maintenant Andrew's photography covers photojournalism, portraiture,
    corporate, travel and wedding photography. He works regularly for clients such as HSBC Bank, Bloomberg News, UNESCO,
    OECD and Nokia. His work has been published in newspapers,
    books and magazines in over 50 countries.

    In 2002 his photo of a paralysed man and his wife in Bangladesh won first prize in a World Health Organisation competition on Health and Disability.

    In 2004 he was invited by the Republic of
    Bashkortostan's UNESCO delegation to make a
    photo report of the Republic.

    He lives in Paris, France and is represented by World Picture Network.

    He is a member of the NUJ (National Union of Journalists, UK) and the WPJA (Wedding Photojournalists' Association, US)

    Specialties
    Photojournalism, Portraiture, Corporate, Wedding
    and travel photography

Formations

  • Oxford Brookes University (Headington Oxford)

    Headington Oxford 1992 - 1996 European Business Studies (BA Hons)

    Decided working in a company was not for me so went on to pursue my forever passion: Photography!

Réseau