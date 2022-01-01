Andrew WILSON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Avignon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Communicator, writer, strategist and marketer, I'm a consultant and practitioner advising companies on strategy and adapting to new business landscapes through my consultancy me.llifluo.us. I also write on European affairs, renewable energies, engineering, banking, transport and construction, and continue to work on consumer, health and patient advocacy issues.
Since December 2015 I have been an Associate Partner at EU4U The Expert Network.
Mes compétences :
Architecture
Communication
Creativity
Design
Information architecture
Internet
Teamwork
Usability
website
Créativité
Architecture de l'information