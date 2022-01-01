Menu

Andrew WILSON

En résumé

Communicator, writer, strategist and marketer, I'm a consultant and practitioner advising companies on strategy and adapting to new business landscapes through my consultancy me.llifluo.us. I also write on European affairs, renewable energies, engineering, banking, transport and construction, and continue to work on consumer, health and patient advocacy issues.

Since December 2015 I have been an Associate Partner at EU4U The Expert Network.

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Communication
Creativity
Design
Information architecture
Internet
Teamwork
Usability
website
Créativité
Architecture de l'information

Entreprises

  • EU4U - Associate Partner

    2015 - maintenant A network of experts who help you clear a path through the EU jungle. Accessing the European decision-making process can be complicated. EU4U brings you up to speed, helps you knock on the right doors, put your message across and become a serious player.

    Benefit from the same high-end networks and information as if you were right there in Brussels, increase your ability to influence, and get yourself firmly on the European radar. EU4U is on your side all the way. Principal areas of expertise:

    - EU advocacy
    - European project development
    - Training (EU funding and policies)
    - Quality management, writing, copy-writing, editing and translation

    EU4U welcomes enquiries from professionals who would like to join our growing network of expert consultants.

  • Forte - Editorial Associate / Communications

    2015 - maintenant

  • me.llifluo.us - New Media Strategist

    2011 - maintenant

  • University of Poitiers, 86, France - Visiting lecturer

    2010 - 2010 Workshops on the use of design principles and an emphasis on creating conditions where creativity can flourish, to ensure quality results in web design.

  • CNDP - Canopé, Chasseneuil du Poitou, 86, France - Art Director / Web consultant

    2007 - 2011 Created and established an award-winning web team to lead the modernisation of the delivery of online and digital products of the French Education system's publishing house.

    Using the best of emerging technologies and delivery platforms, the challenge of social networks and the participative and semantic web, the team's mission is to improve the visibility and efficacity of the high quality content generated by a large network of authors, contributors and editors, within the French educative sector. Principal achievements include the introduction and promotion of:

    • Team-working and collaborative systems to encourage a creative approach at every stage of the web process.

    • Empowerment and support of team-members

    • User-centric approach to problem-solving.

    • Deployment of design principles in project management.

    • Promotion of social media marketing techniques

    • Impeccable conformity with web standards and accessibility guidelines

  • Touraine Design Studio, Loches, 37, France - Collaborator

    2007 - 2007 Collaboration on a number of design projects, principally web oriented. Put in place ecommerce and CMS systems and blog software including video gallery components for a range of web clients.

  • Provence on your Plate, Mill Valley CA, USA - Communications Director

    2001 - 2007

  • Andesignet - Proprietor

    2000 - 2007 Operating in the UK, California and latterly in France, andesignet, a successful web services company, was set up to deliver innovative and effective web solutions meeting the needs of small enterprises, individuals and organisations, specialising in the fields of food, travel and real estate.

  • Metro Sport Ltd, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Communications Director

    1995 - 2000 A startup in the field of sports apparel commencing with a team of three, we were able to build an international business with a turnover of £1.5 GBP after the first year, with Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Kappa and Umbro among our customers.

    As head of communications I led a team of graphic designers, was responsible for marketing initiatives, and headed the sales team.

  • Various sports, media and consumer organisations - Freelance writer, editor and broadcast journalist

    1985 - 2001 Specialising in sports, local government and consumer issues.

