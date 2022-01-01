Menu

Andrey FUNDORA PAVON

A highly energetic and motivated manager, with 17 years of experience in international and multicultural business environments. I am an ambitious person who has developed a mature and responsible approach to any undertaken task. I have a clear, logical mind with a practical approach to problem solving and a drive to see things through to completion. I possess excellent communication skills and I have the ability and experience to relate with a wide range of people. I enjoy learning new things, I can work very well under pressure.

Mes compétences :
Revenue management
Tourisme
Gestion hôtelière
Management

Entreprises

  • Balladins Superior Gennevilliers 3* - Directeur

    2014 - maintenant - Gestion du personnel, équipe de 17 personnes
    - Élaboration des budgets
    - Développement du RevPAR et du RevPAC, maîtrise des coûts d'exploitation, amélioration continue
    - Élaboration des prévisions de budgets (TO, PM, CA), mise en place des actions et suivi
    - Yield management-Revenue management / Suivi veille concurrentielle
    - Gestion et optimisation des TO, IDS (extranets), Corporatif, GDS
    - Veille au bon déroulement des opérations et au respect des procédures de l'entreprise
    - Gestion d'exploitation / Veille à la propreté et à l’entretien de l'établissement
    - Coordonner le travail avec la gouvernante ou le service d'étages pour l'entretien des chambres.
    - Suivi des fournisseurs et des commandes / Suivi et contrôle de stock
    - Gestion des réclamations clients, suivi et amélioration de la qualité de services

  • Balladins Superior Gennevilliers Hotel - Adjoint de Direction

    2012 - 2014

  • Europe Circle Travel - Forfaitiste

    2010 - 2011

  • Hotel Kennedy 5* Santiago - Chile - Commercial Manager

    2004 - 2007 - Développement des ventes de l'hôtel pour le marché loisir (Tour Opérateurs, IDS et Agences de Voyages)
    - Augmentation du CA de l'hôtel et Dépassement des objectifs de rentabilité
    - Élaboration et suivi des actions marketing
    - Gestion et management du service de réservation et des ventes.
    - Vente et organisation des évènements (Séminaires, banquets…)
    - Garant de la qualité des prestations et de la conformité aux cahiers des charges

  • Med Caribe Tour Operator, Santiago - Chile - Directeur Général

    2004 - 2007

  • Air France, Santiago – Chile - Commercial Sales Executive

    2001 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau