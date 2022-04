Andriniaina RAKOTOARIMANANA

Summary of Skills and Experience:

Detail experience in RF Optimization & Drive Testing of GSM, GPRS, UMTS and EDGE. I had strong hands on RF Drive Testing experience with GSM (SIEMENS, HUAWEI, ERICSSON, and NSN) as a RF Engineer. Having experience with Huawei, Siemens, NSN and Ericsson BTS installation and commissioning. My main job responsibilities include RF Drive Test, Analysis and Optimization. For RAN optimization, I have strong experience of cells parameters fine tuning and physical optimization based on DT analysis. Radio capacity and transmission dimensionning is also included in my daily task.