Anne BEINIER

Technical, political & diplomatic advice, I have been practicing for 12 years in the health and solidarity sector. Advisor to the french Minister of Solidarity and Health and Parliament for 9 years. I currently perform my duties in European Union as RTA in charge of twinning France, UE and Jordan in order to develop the WII and TAIEX Expert.



I am also a columnist on BFM Business (TV and RMC). I am speaking as an international expert in social protection.



Named best contributor Linkedin France 2018.



Skills : PLFSS-Plf, public policies, health institutions, social security, work insurance injury, cancers, nutrition, health system, social protection, addictions, overseas, diplomatic and parliamentary relations (French and European Parliament)...



Expert at European Union for Twinning, Socieux + & TAIEX programs (Continental Europe, Africa, Moyen-Orient, Caucase)

- European twinning for institutional capacity building to improve the targeting of social policies and reduce poverty (Palestine 2019).

- Contribute to the reform of pension and social protection systems in Azerbaijan (2018-2019).

- Drafting of a social security policy document for the revision of the 2020 National Social Protection Strategy, in line with international principles and standards on social security (Côte dIvoire 2019).

- Drafting of recommendations and an introduction for the annual report on compulsory health insurance and RAM for ANAM (Maroc 2020).

- Health and tekeworking, best French and European practices (Turkey 2020).



Since 2010, my various missions in the health and solidarity sectors have allowed me to develop a transversal and integrated approach to social protection and the healthcare system.



Teacher and university researcher for 5 years, I practiced at the University of the Pacific, Reunion Island, Caen and Paris Sorbonne.



Consultant and speaker. I also carry out an activity of studies, institutional publications, professional and research in various fields (Health, Environment, social, Management, Politics, History ...)