Anne DUBOIS-DAUPHIN
Anne DUBOIS-DAUPHIN
Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Direction Régional pôle emploi
- Chargée de RSO / développement durable
Nantes
2016 - maintenant
Direction Régionale Pôle emploi
- Chargée de projet
Nantes
2003 - 2016
Formations
Grenoble II (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1987 - 1991
Réseau
François CHIGNAC
Hélène CALVETTI
Jean Marc ABOLAFIA
Natacha ZOCZEK
Robin DUBOIS-DAUPHIN
Sylviane AMBROSI
Vincent DEMOULE